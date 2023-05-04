German police investigating leak of Zelenskyy’s Berlin itinerary

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Berlin police press office reported the leak on May 3, as news emerged that unnamed sources withing the police force allegedly confirmed the visit. Police officials stated that they did not provide official information that would jeopardize the security of Zelenskyy's visit, and only confirmed that such a visit would someday take place.

“I find it unbearable that – if you believe the article in the newspaper – a single employee is damaging the reputation of the Berlin police in such a shameful way, both nationally and internationally,” Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik said.

“The fact that newspaper headlines are given higher priority than the reliability of the Berlin police and the trust placed in us is in no way tolerable. That's why I entrusted the State Criminal Police Office with the investigation into the betrayal of secrets.”

Recent German media reports said Zelenskyy will arrive in Berlin on May 13, at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The following day, according to journalists, he will head to Aachen to receive the Charlemagne Prize award, before returning to Ukraine.

Kyiv privately signaled disappointment by the disclosure of details about Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, and is reportedly considering cancelling the president's trip to Germany.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine