German police investigating motive behind 'brutal' Jehovah Witness mass shooting

At least six people have been killed in the shooting

The Jehovah's Witnesses community in Germany on Friday expressed deep sadness over a "horrific" deadly shooting in Hamburg that it said targeted its members as police searched for a motive.

"The religious community is deeply saddened by the horrific attack on its members at the Kingdom Hall in Hamburg after a religious service," the Jehovah's Witnesses in Germany association said in a statement. "Several people lost their lives and others were seriously injured" in Thursday's incident, it added.

German police were searching for a motive on Friday after a gunman, believed to have been acting alone, killed several people in a Jehovah's Witnesses church in Hamburg.

Police declined to say how many people had been killed in Thursday night's attack but said the gunman was believed to be among the dead.

Armed police officers gather at the scene

The Bild newspaper reported seven people were dead and eight wounded in the shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in the northern city that is home to Germany's biggest port.

No details of the suspected killer were released.

"Bad news from Hamburg," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said early on Friday, calling the attack "a brutal act of violence".

He said his thoughts were with the victims, their families and the security forces, who he said "have been through a difficult deployment" since the shooting at around 9pm.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said that the authorities were working urgently to investigate the crime.

Emergency crews stand among ambulances at the scene of the shooting

"We assume that there is one perpetrator," police said late on Thursday. "Investigations into the motives behind the crime are continuing."

Police established an internet portal for people to upload photos and videos "of the crime or relevant events".

Soon after the violence began, residents in the Alsterdorf district received warnings on their mobile phones of a "life threatening situation" and the area was sealed off, the DPA news agency reported.

A placard reading JW.org is pictured outside a Jehovah's Witnesses church where several people have been killed

Television footage showed dozens of police cars as well as fire engines blocking off streets and some people, wrapped in blankets, being led by emergency service workers into a bus.

"We heard shots," one unidentified witness told reporters.

"There were 12 continuous shots," he said. "Then we saw how people were taken away in black bags."

Police arrived at the scene to find several people seriously wounded and some dead.

Forensic experts wait to enter the building

"Then they heard a shot from above, they went upstairs and found one further person," said a police spokesperson.

Germany has been shaken by a number of shootings in the last few years. In February 2020, a gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, including migrants from Turkey, in the western town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother.

In October 2019, a gunman killed two people when he opened fire outside a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.