German Power Hits Record 500 Euros With No Signs of Slowing Down
(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s benchmark power price surged above 500 euros for the first time, raising the stakes even further as the worst energy crisis in decades is set to sting households and businesses with unprecedented costs well into the next year.
German year-ahead power rose as much as 5.2% to 502 euros a megawatt-hour on the European Energy Exchange AG on Tuesday. That’s roughly a 500% gain in the last year, driven predominantly by Russia’s limits to natural gas exports.
Governments are under pressure to plan for possible blackouts this winter in some European countries. Output from France’s nuclear fleet, traditionally the backbone of the region’s power system, remains on course to be the lowest in decades, while hydropower stocks in some countries are also at multi-year lows.
Dutch natural gas prices for next month rose as much as 6.5% on Tuesday. That’s the highest intraday price since early March.
