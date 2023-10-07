German President expresses his concern over situation with US aid to Ukraine to Biden

During his visit to Washington, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed concern about the lack of further US assistance to Ukraine due to the paralysis of Congress.

Source: European Pravda; Spiegel

Details: "I am one of many in Germany who is watching this not only with interest but also with concern," Steinmeier said after meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"We sensed the tension that existed here in political Washington," Steinmeier continued. The German president hopes that a solution will be found that will enable agreements between Biden's Democrats and the Republican opposition.

Biden expressed confidence that it would succeed.

Steinmeier assured Ukraine that Germany would continue its support against the "brutal Russian war of aggression".

"People in Ukraine know: Germany’s promises will be fulfilled. You can rely on Germany," said the German president.

"That's why it was important for President Biden and me to send this signal together today: we will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for its country, freedom, and democracy," Steinmeier said.

Steinmeier visited Washington on Friday, 6 October, in an announced visit and was hosted by President Biden at the White House. The official reason for the trip was the National German-American Friendship Day celebrated in the USA on 6 October. A vital conversation topic was the further support of Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression.

Background:

Last week, the US House of Representatives decided not to include further funding to support Ukraine in the stopgap governmental spending bill, and on Tuesday, it voted to remove Kevin McCarthy from the position of Speaker of the House.

Biden said on Wednesday, 4 October, that he is concerned about further approving aid to Ukraine but promised that support would continue.

