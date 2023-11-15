German president says Putin won't see Germany forgetting about Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said that his country will not forget about the war in Ukraine, no matter how much Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin hopes it will.

Source: Tagesschau, citing Steinmeier at the German-Ukrainian Municipal Partnership Conference in Leipzig, reported by European Pravda

Details: "Ukraine needs our support even more now, when there is also a war in the Middle East, and the war in Ukraine no longer receives the attention it so desperately needs. Putin is counting on the world to forget about Ukraine," Steinmeier said.

He added that Germany has not and will not do the Russian president that favour.

"We will not accept Russia's illegal and aggressive war," the German president stressed.

Steinmeier added that it is not only Ukraine that is under threat from the Russian regime; Ukraine's neighbours are also in danger.

Background:

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock dispelled Putin's hopes that the EU would reduce its support for Ukraine due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

In addition, the day before, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed plans for further aid to Ukraine worth at least €8 billion next year.

