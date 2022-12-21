German president urges Xi Jinping to convince Putin to end war in Ukraine

Steinmeier spoke of the “common interest of China and Europe in an end to the war,” should Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine. He also thanked Xi Jinping “for the clear rejection of Russian nuclear threats.”

Read also: Germany freezes about EUR 5 billion in assets of Russian oligarchs

During the hour-long conversation, the German president confirmed Berlin’s determination to continue supporting Ukraine. He said that Europe won’t back down in the face of Russian threats.

Steinmeier added that Russian aggression has only strengthened Ukraine's defenses and Europe's cohesion, and that "Putin has fundamentally miscalculated" by launching the invasion.

On Dec. 17, CIA Director William J. Burns said that Xi Jinping was concerned about the failure of the Russian invasion of Ukraine because it was affecting Chinese plans for a potential seizure of Taiwan.

Read also: Russia should be divided by US and China, argues political scientist

Earlier U.S. media reports said that in recent months Xi Jinping tried to distance himself from Russia amid its military failures in Ukraine, but privately is "doubling down on his long-term bet on Russia."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine