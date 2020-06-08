German prosecutor says there is 'some evidence' Madeleine McCann was killed by new suspect

A German prosecutor has said there is “some evidence” that Madeleine McCann was killed by the new suspect but not enough to bring him to trial.

Hans Christian Wolters said police do not have enough “hard evidence” that Christian Brückner abducted Madeleine. He appealed for anyone with information about properties where the suspect previously lived to contact police to allow them to search for Madeleine’s body.

He told Sky News: "All indication we have got that I can't tell you points in the direction that Madeleine is dead.

"We got things we cannot communicate that speak for the theory that Madeleine is dead, even if I have to admit that we don't have the body."

Mr Wolters continued: "We expect that she is dead, but we don't have enough evidence that we can get a warrant for our suspect in Germany for the murder of Madeleine McCann.

Madeleine McCann, who has been missing since May 2007.

"At the moment we also don't have enough proof for a trial at court, but we have some evidence that the suspect has done the deed.

"That's why we need more information from people, especially places he has lived so we can target these places especially and search there for Madeleine."

On Monday night it was reported that British and German police are looking to speak to a former girlfriend of Brückner, who they think may hold important information about the Madeleine case.

The German woman, who is believed to have dated the 43-year-old suspect for several years, is reportedly being sought by detectives over what she may know about Brückner’s past.

It was also claimed on Monday night that the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann was investigated over the case four years ago and ruled out by Portuguese police.

A senior Portuguese police chief, speaking to a Spanish newspaper on condition of anonymity said of Christian Brückner: “We never found strong enough reasons to charge him.”

The revelation coincided with news from Germany that authorities were distancing Brückner from two cold cases he had been linked to, including the disappearance of a six-year-old boy from a beach in Portugal.

The Telegraph can also reveal that forensic evidence from Portugal 2007 may have been destroyed or contaminated because the van owned by the German paedophile was used as a party bus for four years after he last used it and before it was seized by police.

An undated photograph of 43-year-old German convict Christian Bruckner, whom investigators are treating as the main suspect in the as-yet-unsolved case of the 2007 disappearance of British child Madeleine McCann in Portugal.