German regulator supports BioNTech/Pfizer's U.S. vaccine trial

FILE PHOTO: Vaccinations at the Humboldt Forum museum in Berlin
·1 min read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The head of Germany's vaccines regulator said he supported the decision by BioNTech Pfizer to conduct pivotal tests on their adapted vaccine to target the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the United States.

"The companies have to carry out the clinical trials in a relevant setting. This is where the United States are quite suitable," Klaus Cichutek, president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, told Reuters TV.

Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech said on Tuesday they started a clinical trial in the United States to test the new version of their vaccine as Omicron eludes some of the protection provided by the original two-dose vaccine regimen.

"Omicron is dominant also in the U.S. so that I'm sure the results will also be a very good basis for a possible approval in Europe," he added.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute is contributing to the regulatory review to be done by the EU's European Medicines Agency, or EMA, as part of the involvement of national bodies in EMA's work.

The established version of the vaccine, when given three times, has been shown to offer good protection against COVID-19, especially against severe forms, but the global surge in Omicron cases is also driven by breakthrough infections in the vaccinated.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan Executives Ousted in a $200 Million Probe Land New Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Streeters shuddered as the news broke last year that U.S. regulators were examining whether bank employees were using personal phones to text about business with each other and clients -- a rule that just about everyone seemed to be breaking.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Drag Down Stocks While Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New

  • UPDATE 3-Biden urges Congress to act now on Equal Rights Amendment

    President Joe Biden on Thursday called on Congress to immediately enshrine the Equal Rights Amendment in the U.S. Constitution and formally protect women's rights nearly a century after lawmakers first raised them. In a statement, Biden urged Congress "to pass a resolution recognizing ratification of the ERA," saying recent legal analysis showed there was nothing preventing lawmakers from acting. The Democratic president's call comes amid jostling over the deadline to enact the ERA, which passed Congress in 1972 with a 1982 deadline to be enacted if 38 state legislatures voted to approve.

  • Moderna Booster May Wane After 6 Months, Company Says

    The Moderna vaccine and booster don't protect against Omicron as well as they do against the original SARS-CoV-2

  • Israel signs deal with Novavax for COVID vaccine, health ministry says

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel has signed a deal to buy 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Novavax, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The vaccines are due to arrive in Israel in the coming months, pending regulatory approval. Novavax's protein-based vaccine will be administered in two doses and has been found effective against a number of variants, the ministry said.

  • Why Scientists Invented a Magic Mushroom That Has No Magic

    Dylan Leigh via UnsplashIt was hard to imagine even a decade ago that mainstream scientists would be prescribing hallucinogenic drugs to help treat mood disorders like depression. But after incremental gains at the state and local level, 2022 is the year treatments like ketamine therapy are poised to go mainstream.Still, the biggest obstacle to normalizing these kinds of drugs for psychiatric care is that they send patients down a psychoactive rabbit hole. That’s the whole point for many casual

  • Could Vaxart's Vaccine Pill Help to End the Pandemic?

    Let's take a quick look at how Vaxart's project might be a game-changer. There are two things in Vaxart's favor regarding the chances of its pill being a pandemic-ending tool. Unlike the jabs produced by Pfizer and Moderna, Vaxart's oral tablet doesn't require skilled staff or syringes to administer, nor does it require specialized refrigerators to keep the vaccine stable.

  • 1 Top Biotech Stock Ready for a Bull Run

    The road to FDA approval can be long, and in the case of COVID-19 vaccines, there is no time for delays and no room for error. One company that has come to understand this very well is Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since 2020, the company has been developing a vaccine to help prevent and fight the impact of COVID-19.

  • Moderna begins early-stage trials of mRNA-based HIV vaccine

    Moderna has begun early-stage clinical trials of an HIV mRNA vaccine,

  • Biogen lays out plans for confirmatory study of Alzheimer's drug

    The Cambridge drugmaker has laid out ambitious plans for its FDA-required confirmatory trial of its Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm. The plans include a diverse patient cohort, as well as new endpoints designed to rate patients' levels of cognitive impairment.

  • Amgen Wins Another Key Approval for This Potential Blockbuster Cancer Drug

    Earlier this month, the European Commission gave Lumykras the go-ahead as a treatment for lung cancer.

  • Moderna begins testing omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine in adults

    Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in healthy adults. It’s not clear whether global health authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe in the wake of the hugely contagious omicron variant. Studies in the U.S. and elsewhere show a booster dose strengthens that protection and improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

  • Why Opko Health Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK) were crashing 32.3% lower this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The steep decline came after Opko and its partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced after the market close on Jan. 21, 2022 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FAD) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Regulatory Filing for approval of human growth hormone somatrogon. The FDA's decision was surprising considering that the human growth hormone has already received approvals in several other countries.

  • Moderna's omicron booster won't be ready before summer

    Moderna's omicron-specific vaccine won't be ready until the summer, the company's chief medical officer said.

  • After Pfizer, Moderna Kickstarts Omicron-Targeted COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has started a mid-stage study, testing a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine specifically designed to target the omicron coronavirus variant. Additionally, Moderna announced the publication of neutralizing antibody data against the Omicron variant six months following a booster dose in The New England Journal of Medicine. The Company said that while the third shot of its original coronavirus vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies against the variant at the lower do

  • Free N95 masks are coming. Here's where to look for them

    Stores like CVS, Walgreens, Giant Eagle and more are awaiting shipments of N95 masks to distribute freely to the public in the coming weeks.

  • Early research suggests Merck cancer drug may target dormant HIV

    Antiretroviral treatments now allow many HIV patients to lead normal lives, but the drugs do not completely remove the virus from the body. Keytruda, also known as pembrolizumab, is a monoclonal antibody designed to help the body’s own immune system fend off cancer by blocking a protein known as Programmed Death receptor (PD-1) used by tumors to evade disease-fighting cells.

  • Moderna Starts Testing Its Own Omicron-Specific Booster

    The news came a day after Pfizer and BioNTech said they had begun a separate trial of their own Omicron-specific vaccine candidate.

  • Judge halts South Dakota Gov. Noem's abortion pill rule

    A federal judge temporarily halted a South Dakota rule from taking effect that would have made the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills. U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier late Wednesday granted a request from Planned Parenthood for a restraining order on a state Department of Health rule that was set to go into effect Thursday. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem initiated the rule change through an executive order.

  • Biogen Will Recruit Minority Participants for New Aduhelm Trial

    Black and Latino people were underrepresented in the trials on which approval of the Alzheimer's drug was based.

  • Moderna starts trial for Omicron-specific booster shot

    The company said while a third shot of its original coronavirus vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies against the variant at the lower dose, their levels declined six months after the booster dose was administered. However, neutralizing antibodies remained detectable in all participants, Moderna said. While studies have indicated that Omicron results in a less severe COVID-19 than seen during previous waves, the variant has quickly become dominant in many parts of the world, driving up infections and straining healthcare systems.