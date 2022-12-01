German retail sales fall in October as inflation takes hold

Austria's Rene Benko aims to close a third of its German Galleria Karstadt Kaufhof warehouses
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German retail sales fell more-than-expected in October, data showed on Thursday, as inflation had consumers holding back on non-essential purchases at the start of the fourth quarter.

Retail sales were down 2.8% on the month in October, a further drop than the 0.6% dip in price-adjusted terms expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Compared with October 2021, retail sales were down 5.0%.

"The retail sales figures for October give rise to the suspicion that the fourth quarter indeed marks the much-cited beginning of the winter recession," said VP Bank chief economist Thomas Gitzel, who added that the 4.5% month-on-month drop in non-food retail in October showed consumers were forgoing non-essential items in the face of high inflation rates.

Germany's HDE retail association is forecasting the strongest slump in Christmas sales since 2007, with retail sales in the crucial November-December period seen dropping by 4% year-on-year on a price-adjusted basis.

The German economy grew by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter on the back of consumer spending, despite rising inflation rates that hit the double digits in September.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Recommended Stories

  • Germans spending less as soaring power, food costs gnaw finances

    The birds were fresh, reared by farmers in northern Germany. That would be beyond the budgets of Germans looking to cut back on non-essentials amid a cost of living crisis fuelled by rising energy prices. Germans interviewed by Reuters said they were putting off spending decisions as inflation bit into their income, while a broad range of economic data suggest the picture will not improve for months into 2023.

  • European Gas Jumps as Lower Temperatures Set to Increase Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe increased with a wave of cold weather set to boost demand and test the region’s preparedness for the winter amid restricted supplies. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Bill

  • China's lithium newcomer Zijin eyes rich returns from battery demand

    The head of China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd said lithium prices now at record levels could halve by end-2025, telling the Reuters NEXT conference however the miner would still forge ahead with heavy investment in the sector. The company, China's top gold extractor and a leading producer of copper, has already spent $16 billion buying three lithium mines over the past year, making it one of the world's top 10 producers of the battery metal. The flurry of deals comes even as warnings emerge that lithium prices, driven to records by rapid growth in electric vehicles, may peak next year because of a looming supply glut.

  • Exclusive-U.S. Chamber of Commerce warns against draft EU plan to exclude non-EU cloud vendors

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and 12 other groups on Thursday warned the European Union against adopting rules that could exclude Amazon, Alphabet unit Google, Microsoft and other non-EU cloud services providers from the European market. The statement was sent to relevant Commissioners at the European Commission, national governments, EU cybersecurity agency ENISA, and EU lawmakers early Thursday.

  • Apple has ‘extremely limited’ options despite easing of pandemic restrictions in key Chinese city

    Chinese authorities are relaxing strict and sweeping lockdown measures in one city where iPhones are made, but Apple Inc. still isn't out of the woods.

  • Yellen says 'no plan' to step down as Treasury Secretary, sees 'possible' soft landing for US economy

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed speculation over her role in the Biden administration, outlined her views on the economy, and addressed crypto markets in a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday.

  • U.S.'s Blinken says Putin's attacks on Ukraine energy grid will not divide Kyiv's allies

    BUCHAREST (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Vladimir Putin had focused "his ire and his fire" on Ukraine's civilian population and warned that Russia's recent strategy of targeting vital infrastructure would fail to divide Ukraine's supporters. Blinken accused Putin of trying to divide the Western coalition and to force it to abandon Ukraine by freezing and starving Ukrainians and driving up energy costs not across Europe but around the world.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen 'practiced and practiced' her signature for U.S. bills

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she "practiced and practiced" writing the signature that will soon adorn U.S. dollars in order to avoid the illegible scrawls of her predecessors Tim Geithner and Jack Lew. "I knew this was something you could really screw up and I wanted to get it right, and I practiced and I practiced," Yellen told CBS's late-night comedian Stephen Colbert on Wednesday. Yellen said people had made fun of the signatures of both Lew, who drew what some said looked like eight circles that were connected, and Geithner, and they ultimately had to redo their signatures.

  • ECB Has Done the Easy Rate Hikes. It’s About to Get a Lot Harder

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is about to enter a new phase in its fight against inflation, probably heralding more contentious decisions on monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Fa

  • Private Equity’s Debt-Fueled European Conquest Leaves Firms Weak as Slump Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in private equity activity in Europe in recent years has loaded hundreds of companies up with debt, eroded their credit ratings, and left many of them vulnerable to bankruptcy as an economic recession approaches. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Po

  • Myanmar democracy leader says 2,000 dead fighting junta, urges military aid

    At least 2,000 pro-democracy fighters have been killed in Myanmar battling a military junta that seized power last year, the head of a parallel civilian government said in an interview aired on Thursday, urging allies to provide military aid. Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the National Unity Government (NUG), comprised of remnants of the administration of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others, was speaking to the Reuters NEXT conference from an undisclosed location in Myanmar. “We regard (the deaths) as the price we must pay,” said Duwa Lashi La, a former teacher and lawyer in his seventies who fled his home in Kachin State in northern Myanmar with his family.

  • Powell Sees Smaller Rate Hike Ahead

    Stock ETFs jump on Fed chief’s comments and data suggesting rate hikes working.

  • One of the only solvent members of Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen crypto empire is contributing $175 million to FTX bankruptcy proceedings, report says

    LedgerX, which is a digital currency futures and options exchange, could transfer the money as early as Wednesday, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Just Slashed Its Stake in 2 Longtime Holdings

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is aggressively selling two larger holdings.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Want $1,000 in Dividends in 2023? Buy 266 Shares of This Consumer Stock.

    Reaching $1,000 in dividend income might be more within reach than you expect with this high-yielding Dividend King.

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warns that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history, urges investors to dump paper assets — he likes these 3 real assets instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Up More Than 300%: 3 Monster Growth Stocks Flying Under the Radar

    For the past couple of months or so, the markets have mostly been trending upwards. However, such has been the strength of 2022’s inflation-driven/interest-rate-hiking environment that all the major indexes are still showing year-to date losses. As a result, most portfolios are painted some shade of red. But not all have been tarnished with the same stock market brush. As is always the case, some have gone against the grain and have managed to completely sidestep the bear and exhibit some very r

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • 2 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be the Best Bargains of 2023

    The marijuana industry is getting bigger again. In November, Missouri and Maryland became the latest states to permit adult-use cannabis. And while those markets may not open up next year, they still represent the expansion of an industry that continues to defy the federal ban on pot in the U.