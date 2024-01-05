German retail sales fell off significantly in 2023

Two passers-by walk through the city center with shopping bags. Retail sales in Germany declined by an adjusted 3.1% last year compared with 2022, according to an initial estimate from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) published on Friday. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Retail sales in Germany declined by an adjusted 3.1% last year compared with 2022, according to an initial estimate from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) published on Friday.

Without adjustment for inflation, the decline came in at 2.4%. The decline on the year in real terms was the second in a row.

Presenting provisional figures for November 2023, Destatis said turnover was down 2.4% in real terms on the figure for November 2022. It attributed the fall to weak demand in Christmas trade, which many retailers had brought forward by means of special offers, such as Black Friday.

The nominal figure was 0.1% up on the year as a result of higher prices.

Destatis attributed the fall-off in retail sales in real terms for two years in succession to a sharp rise in prices, which discouraged consumer spending.

In the two previous pandemic-hit years – 2020 and 2021 – there was a significant boost to sales, partly through increased online shopping. As a result, retail sales in real terms for 2023 were 1.6% up on the figure for 2019.