German Rheinmetall company plans to build ammunition plant in Ukraine – photo

Germany's largest arms company, Rheinmetall, signed a memorandum of cooperation with Ukraine on 17 February and plans to open an ammunition plant in Ukraine.

Details: The memorandum was signed in the presence of Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industries, and Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The new plant will produce a six-figure number of 155-mm artillery shells annually. It will also manufacture projectile charges.

Rheinmetall, Europe’s largest ammunition maker, plans to open a new ammo plant in #Ukraine 🇺🇦. MoU to set up a JV has been signed in the presence of Oleksandr Kamyshin, Ukrainian Minister for Strategic Industries, and 🇺🇦ambassador S.E. Oleksii Makeiev during Munich Security… pic.twitter.com/lD5Qx9UOGT — Rheinmetall (@RheinmetallAG) February 17, 2024

The German company will own 51% of the joint venture, and a Ukrainian partner company will hold 49%.

Background: On 12 February, reports indicated that construction of a new Rheinmetall plant in Germany was being launched to increase Germany's capacity to produce artillery shells and that Ukraine would receive several hundred thousand shells this year alone.

