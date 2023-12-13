German Ruling Coalition Seals Deal on Revised 2024 Budget

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s ruling alliance sealed an agreement on a revised 2024 finance plan as the government continues to grapple with the turmoil triggered by last month’s court judgment limiting the use of off-budget funds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner negotiated through the night to finalize a deal before Scholz heads to Brussels for a European Union-Western Balkans summit later on Wednesday, according to government officials, who asked not to be identified in line with briefing rules.

The three will hold a news conference explaining the details of the accord at 12 p.m. in Berlin, the officials said.

The shock Nov. 15 judgment by Germany’s Constitutional Court upended the decades-old practice of using special pots to fund investments and called into question tens of billions of euros in debt-financed spending.

Scholz’s three-party governing alliance was forced to overhaul its 2023 finance plan and again suspend constitutional borrowing restrictions, while its original budget for next year, approved in cabinet in July, was halted as it made its way through parliament.

Scholz and his ministers then faced a delicate balancing act, as they had to draw up a new 2024 budget that complies with the court’s judgment without triggering additional legal challenges.

One option could be an emergency suspension of the limit on net new borrowing, known as the “debt brake,” for a fifth straight year.

Scholz’s Social Democrats and the Greens support such a move, saying it’s justified by expenses linked to the ongoing war on Ukraine, while Lindner’s fiscally hawkish FDP has pushed back.

The debt restrictions were set aside starting in 2020 to help the government deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis.

The chaos triggered by the budget ruling unsettled investors and prompted a call from Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel for clarity.

Unresolved financing issues and government infighting on spending priorities “is always bad for financial markets,” Nagel, a member of the European Central Bank’s governing council, warned last month.

The turmoil has also unfolded at a time of sustained stagnation in Europe’s biggest economy. Economists have become more pessimistic about Germany’s outlook, according to Bloomberg’s monthly survey published Monday. They predict output will contract by 0.2% this quarter, double the 0.1% drop previously forecast.

“Growth will remain sluggish afterwards on the back of the budget dispute and a structural lack of workers,” Erik-Jan van Harn, an analyst at Rabobank.

‘Moderate Loosening’

Following the court ruling, there have been renewed calls across the political divide for an overhaul of Germany’s borrowing rules to enable the massive investments needed for the transition to a less polluting and more technologically advanced economy.

Such a move would require a two—thirds majority in parliament and therefore the support of the main opposition conservatives, who filed the lawsuit with the Constitutional Court challenging the government’s use of special funds.

Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, was quoted as saying last week that Germany’s debt brake could be “loosened moderately” by increasing the limit on new borrowing by one percentage point — the equivalent of about €40 billion — from the current level of 0.35% of gross domestic product.

“This would create financial leeway for the major investments that are needed now, such as for the green transformation or for transport infrastructure,” Gopinath said in an interview with weekly newspaper Die Zeit.

“At the same time, according to our calculations, the debt to GDP ratio would still fall in the medium term,” she added.

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura.

(Updates with details, background starting in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.