German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with a Xiaomi logo is seen in front of U.S. flag in this illustration
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, is conducting a technical examination of a mobile phone manufactured by China's Xiaomi Corp, a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.

The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out.

Lithanua's state cybersecurity body said last week that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement".

Xiaomi said on Monday it was engaging a third-party expert to assess the allegations by Lithuania that its smartphones carry built-in censorship capabilities.

The company was not immediately available for comment on the German probe.

Xiaomi emerged as the top smartphone vendor in Europe for the first time in the second quarter of 2021, shipping a record 12.7 million units there, research firm Strategy Analytics said.

Along with other Chinese rivals on the Android operating system, Xiaomi has enjoyed a surge in market share following the enforcement of U.S. sanctions against Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which crippled its once-dominant smartphone division.

Germany has had security concerns about using technology from Chinese companies such as Huawei in its 5G network rollout after U.S. calls for banning the company, saying its equipment could be used to support Chinese state spying.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Thomas Escritt and Alex Richardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beijing pumps more cash as China property crisis deepens - live updates

    Sterling sinks under $1.35 as stagflation fears grip markets Where did all our petrol stations go? FTSE 100 jumps 0.8pc with Astrazeneca top riser US stock futures point to rebound for Wall Street Auction to settle £7bn Morrisons battle Jeremy Warner: Things are finally looking up for a Covid-ravaged Rolls-Royce Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Visitors thrilled by displays, planes at China airshow

    Military drone among Chinese warplanes, missiles and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time at China's biggest air show

  • Here’s How Much It Really Costs to Maintain the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

    This is one time when you'll definitely want to invest in the automaker's service plan.

  • SanDisk memory cards are discounted for today only on Amazon

    Amazon is selling SanDisk's 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 cards with adapter at just $110 for today only.

  • Get the iPhone 13 for $0 With These Trade-In Deals

    Apple officially launched the iPhone 13 series on September 24th, and retailers are already scrambling to offer up discounts for the new phones. Whether you’re looking to stay frugal with the iPhone mini or want to take incredible photos with iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can save a bundle of money by opting for some …

  • Hands-on with Nintendo’s new Switch

    Nintendo’s more expensive model of the Switch is impressive at first glance, thanks to its bigger, brighter screen. But the unit’s improvements are subtle and mostly won’t be relevant to people who play the machine hooked up to a TV.Why it matters: The Nintendo Switch OLED model, to be released Oct. 8, has been a head-scratcher since it was announced, given the limited improvements offered for its $350 price tag, $50 more than the standard model. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • Here's everything Amazon announced this morning, from smart thermostats to security robots

    Amazon held an event this morning, and wow-oh-wow did they announce a lot. Amazon is building a thermostat, partnering with Honeywell spinoff co. Resideo to get it done. A wall-mountable Echo Show that looks like a framed picture, meant to sort of just blend into the room while providing one-tap access to things like reminders, calendars and security camera views.

  • Amazon's $250 Echo Show 15 is a smart display for your wall

    Amazon's Echo Show 15 is designed to look like a picture frame, but can act as a family bulletin board. The large screen can hold multiple Alexa widgets such as a calendar, reminders, and more.

  • The Competition Is On. Microsoft’s New Phone Features To Compete With Zoom

    Microsoft is increasing its competition with Zoom by launching a few phone features as part of its Teams communication app

  • Clean your ride! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is on sale today for $23: 'This thing is awesome!'

    Save nearly 55 percent on the handy vac more than 103,000 Amazon shoppers vouch for.

  • Face ID on the iPhone 13 stops working if a third-party replaces the phone's display

    Conducting a teardown of the device, iFixit found it couldn’t get the iPhone 13’s Face ID feature to work if replaced the phone’s display.

  • Amazon announces Astro the home robot

    Astro can patrol the home when you're not there, or be remotely controlled.

  • What is Solana – One Of Ethereum’s Major Rivals

    Solana is one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world and its programmable blockchain is currently a better alternative to Ethereum. The SOL token recently rallied to a new all-time high at $213 while others were dumping.

  • Apple admits iOS 15 has unpatched iPhone security flaws

    It’s been a rough few weeks for Apple when it comes to iPhone security. Earlier this month, Apple issued a security update to address a vulnerability capable of letting a malicious actor have full access to everything on your phone. Even more jarring is that the exploit was so sophisticated that it didn’t even require … The post Apple admits iOS 15 has unpatched iPhone security flaws appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple says the iPad mini's 'jelly scrolling' problem is normal

    Apple tells Ars Technica that the iPad mini's jelly scrolling problem is normal behavior for LCDs.

  • This affordable smartphone is Amazon shopper-approved — and on sale for just $212

    Get the high-end look without paying a high price for your phone.

  • Ring’s All-New Security System Launches in November — Here’s How to Get it

    This new whole-home security system includes features that users have requested for years

  • Now is the Time to Upgrade Your Smartphone

    It’s official – September belongs to iPhone 13. Apple’s long-awaited upgrade is finally here, and there’s no shortage of incredible deals and discounts available this month. In fact, several retailers are running promotions that let you pick up the hot new iPhone for free. If you’re not an Apple fan, there’s still plenty of smartphone deals to …

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of large technology companies, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smar