German Shepherd rescued after Russia blew up Kakhovka power plant finds new home – photo

Bahira, an eight-year-old German Shepherd dog who was rescued by some concerned people after Russia blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), has found new owners. She now lives in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The Berserk Animal Rescue Federation reported the happy news on Facebook.

Liudmyla Melnykova, who founded the Berserk Animal Rescue Federation, told Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia that Bahira was rescued in Kherson in June 2023. She had been floating on planks of wood in cold water for over 24 hours.

"Before the tragedy, Bahira used to be tied up. When the dam was blown up, a neighbour untied her so she could escape. That’s what saved her, as she would have died otherwise," Liudmyla said.

When she arrived at the veterinary clinic, Bahira was diagnosed with a spinal hernia.

Photo: Berserk Animal Rescue Federation

"She couldn't walk because of it. They also found a tumour in her ear. A biopsy confirmed that it was not malignant, so we have already treated it," Liudmyla explained.

Three months later, rehabilitation specialists managed to cure Bahira, and she started walking at the end of September last year.

"We followed all the doctor's advice, and now she has recovered," Liudmyla said.

Liudmyla says Bahira now lives in Mykolaiv Oblast with a family of farmers. As soon as the dog was brought to them and taken out of her cage, she started licking her new owner’s hands.

"Her new family takes care of her as if she were a child. We’ve kept in touch with them and we give the family advice about her nutrition and care.

They’re always together. Bahira understands that she has a master, and it’s very important for a dog to have someone by her side," says Liudmyla.

Bahira had a different name before the tragedy – Jessie. She was renamed because after being rescued, she seemed to be "born again" and became a symbol of life prevailing over death, Liudmyla says.

