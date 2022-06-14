German shepherd sneaks inside a gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
A German shepherd was rescued from a zoo enclosure after being chased by gorillas. No animals, staff or zoo guests were harmed.
A German shepherd was rescued from a zoo enclosure after being chased by gorillas. No animals, staff or zoo guests were harmed.
This gorilla chased a stray dog that accidentally wandered into its enclosure at a CA zoo. 🥺🐕 » Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more viral videos, subscribe to NowThis News. #Zoo #Gorilla #StrayDogs #Politics #News #NowThis This video "Gorilla Chases Stray Dog at CA Zoo ", first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.
The San Diego Humane Society rescued a male shepherd from the gorilla enclosure and is now searching for the pet's owner
For the past few years, "a family member" was feeding and watering the remaining animals.
Score a popular cooling comforter for just $22 and a kneeling pad for more than 40% off.
Hurry—that Bose sound system you've always wanted is down to the lowest price on the internet.
"What to get your husband for Father's Day when you are 8 months pregnant..."
In an attempt to recover the stolen scooter, which is based on Lightning McQueen from the animated movie Cars, police released surveillance photos of the women.
"Tell me you're the first grandchild, without telling me you're the first grandchild..."
It gets more than 200 days of sunshine each year.
The School Department “allowed this naked fat testing to continue even though it was an open secret among students and the community for over 20 years.”
It’s not easy to step back from the urge to “help” an animal and let nature take its course.
Best TV shows to watch June 13.
Pro Football Focus sees the Rams' defensive line as the best in the NFL entering the 2022 season
A medical examiner released Tyre Sampson’s autopsy on Monday.
The impressive catch weighed in at 137 pounds.
Moms wear many hats — comforter, chef, boo-boo kisser, master of silly faces, photographer, protector … the list goes on. Bindi Irwin has added two new roles to the list, which she shared in the cutest way! In a new picture, Irwin revealed she’s the official “umbrella holder” and “puddle splash supporter” for her daughter […]
It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?
Wimbledon’s isolation on the issue of Russian and Belarusian players is set to deepen on Tuesday with the United States Tennis Association expected to confirm that no politically motivated bans will be applied to the player field at the upcoming US Open.
*Dabs mouth* That was TOO good...View Entire Post ›
Car crashes into northeast Oklahoma City home