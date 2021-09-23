German Solarwatt opens new production line in Dresden

FILE PHOTO: An undated Handout image of German company Solarwatt's Manager Flex device
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Solarwatt opened a new production line for photovoltaic modules on Thursday as part of a 100 million euro ($117 million) investment, as it promotes the convergence of the renewable power, smart home, heating and e-mobility.

The line will produce one million modules per year, enough to allow 80,000 households to meet their power needs with renewable electricity, it said in a statement to coincide with an inauguration event.

The company, backed by BMW's billionaire shareholder Stefan Quandt, also presented two new production lines for storage batteries which it started operating recently.

CEO Detlef Neuhaus said demand for photovoltaic systems from residential and commercial customers is rising not only in Germany but worldwide.

"It is therefore extremely important that we have a strong solar industry in this country to drive innovation and to offer solutions which help people get clean energy as quickly and easily as possible," he said.

Two months ago, Solarwatt launched a small system called "Manager flex" that lets homeowners to link rooftop solar panels to power storage batteries and electric vehicles.

This came shortly after it announced a cooperation deal with BMW in which the carmaker supplies battery components also used in BMW electric vehicles for Solarwatt's branded home storage product, called "Battery flex".

As the price of battery technology has come down, it is becoming increasingly economical for householders to store surplus solar power rather than selling it to grid operators and having to buy from the grid when the sun does not shine.

Solar power can also be used to supply electric heat pumps or charge electric cars at home.

Germany is the world's top home storage battery market with 300,000 stationary batteries, a market currently led by Solarwatt rival Sonnen, which is part of Shell.

($1 = 0.8526 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Unstoppable Trends to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

    Looking at the market today, real estate, cloud computing, podcasting, software as a service, and renewable energy are growing trends that I want to be invested in. Here's why these five unstoppable trends are so exciting. The $36 trillion residential real estate business has been relatively stagnant for over a century following a business model where brokers generating high fees to simply connect buyers and sellers.

  • The need to examine the life cycles of all energy sources: A closer look at renewable energy disposal

    Every source of energy—including fossil fuels, wind and solar power, and nuclear power—have both positive and negative attributes. Often, proponents or opponents of a certain source gloss over, or hype up, specific challenges or benefits in order to promote their favored solution. In order to make informed decisions about which energy sources can meet America’s energy needs, policymakers and the public need to know about the entire life cycle of all energy sources. For example, proponents of fos

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • Worksport Makes the Impossible Possible: Green-Energy Microgrid Systems Power EV Trucking and Off-Grid Lifestyling

    Image via Worksport On September 21, 2021, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) launches the first round of pre-orders where individual buyers and manufacturers can make a downpayment on the portable TerraVis™ solar power generation system. Bringing off-grid power to previously off-limit terrains, the highly anticipated TerraVis makes the impossible possible through its solar+battery tonneau truck cap. Founded in 2011, Worksport strives to make products better, simpler and more aesthetic. Since its con

  • U.S. solar companies warn that proposed tariffs would devastate new projects

    The Commerce Department is poised to decide by end-September whether to launch a trade investigation into solar cells and modules from Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand. In a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the SEIA said the duties - proposed by an anonymous group of domestic manufacturers last month - would be devastating to the growth of the renewable energy sector. "We cannot emphasize enough how damaging these tariffs would be to our companies and the entire American solar industry," said the letter signed by nearly 200 solar companies.

  • California Regulators Predict 100 Hydrogen Fueling Stations By 2023

    California is leading the way on hydrogen fueling stations in the U.S. The state is expected to have the capacity to fuel 250,000 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) at 1,764 open-retail hydrogen fueling stations by 2026, according to a recent California Air Resources Board (CARB) report. The first 100 of those stations have the potential to be operational by the end of 2023, the report said. Currently, CARB data says California has nearly 8,000 FCEVs on the road and 48 hydrogen stations that ar

  • Solar power and water shortages may define our future but that doesn’t make them good investments

    There are sound reasons to consider companies that tend to generate steady cash flow (water) or promise environmentally friendly bulk power at low cost (solar). Prices for solar panels are falling, which can decrease shareholder value of solar energy companies. Many solar panels are made from silicon.

  • The Commodities Driving The $173 Trillion Global Energy Transition

    The global energy transition is in full swing, and the metals required for this new era of energy are fueling a headline-grabbing “commodity supercycle”

  • Democrats want $273 billion in tax credits to achieve Biden’s climate goals

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm explains why tax credits are key to achieving the Biden administration ambitious climate goals.

  • Duke Energy's (DUK) Arm Unveils Its First Wind Project in lowa

    Duke Energy Corp's (DUK) commercial brand, Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions,reveals the construction of a 207 MW windpower project in Iowa.

  • FPL touts solar trees during National Clean Energy Week

    It's National Clean Energy week and Florida Power and Light Company is celebrating it by reminding everyone about their FPL SolarNow program.

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Bloom Energy, and Plug Power Stocks Jumped Today

    Fuel-cell stocks were higher today, with Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) gaining 3.2%, 5.6%, and 11.4%, respectively as of 1 p.m. EDT. With more and more carmakers investing in hydrogen fuel-cell technology, investors in fuel-cell stocks are getting increasingly upbeat about the prospects. A report from Reuters this morning revealed how some of the auto giants from across the world are looking beyond battery-electric vehicles and investing in hydrogen, which appears to be pumping interest in hydrogen fuel-cell stocks.

  • Kansas needs Sharice Davids to support the bipartisan federal infrastructure package

    Kansas’ renewable energy industry is already thriving. This legislation will keep it that way. | Opinion

  • Celebrate Energy Efficiency Day with a $0 Google Nest Thermostat and Complimentary Google Home Mini

    Over the past decade, environmental awareness has come increasingly to the forefront of our culture. More than ever before, people (and companies!) are conscious of their environmental impact, and occasionally deals come to the surface to help support this planetary initiative. This week, I’m bringing exactly such a deal to the SlickDeals community–one that in …

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?