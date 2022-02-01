German Spice Cookies (Pfeffernusse)
German for "pepper nut," pfeffernusse cookies are named for the pinch of pepper added to the dough before baking. It joins a quartet of warm spices -- cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves.
This dump dinner looks like a perfect way to stay warm in the chilly weather.
This crowd-pleasing dip couldn’t be simpler.
Guy Fieri gave Super Bowl hosting tips and shared how he'll be incorporating King's Hawaiian rolls into his food menu.
Give your morning joe a flavor boost—no milk or sugar required.
The recipe was shared by Samira Kazan, a food influencer under the name "Alpha Foodie" who won Netflix's competition show "Crazy Delicious."
You'll only have to dirty one pot in this easy pasta recipe that cooks chicken and vegetables right along with the noodles. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe—the flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the shallots and the actual tomatoes help to add delicious flavor to the creamy sauce.
For these recipes, you'll make a double batch of a base sauce. Use half for one dish, and then turn the remainder into a radically different meal the following night.
On wintry days, what's better than a home filled with the aromas of a nourishing comfort meal?
Most of the time, that’s a hot dip plunked down on the table to a very warm reception. As you begin your hot dip cooking adventures, you’ll see that many combinations of creaminess, vegetables and proteins can be worked into a bubbling pan of dip deliciousness.
These freezer finds are perfect for making hosting at home that much easier.
You know what they say: New year, new cauliflower recipe. Wait, they don’t say that? Welp, we do. Time to add this honey-sesame sheet pan cauliflower (from Alex...
I tried hot chocolate recipes from chefs Ina Garten, Jacques Torres, Sandra Lee, Alton Brown, and Carla Hall and reviewed each. Here's the best one.
Fancy outdoor pizza ovens are all the rage. If you don’t have one, though, you can pick up dough from Wichita pizza restaurants and make great pizzas at home.
These soups kept us cozy and comforted during a cold month. There's something in this mix for everyone, whether you want a punch of protein from chickpeas or chicken or a brothy cabbage soup that can help you lose weight. It's no surprise that healthy recipes like our Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup and Slow-Cooker Cabbage Roll Soup were the ones readers clicked on most in January.
"Most people with invisible disabilities choose not to disclose these to their managers for fear of being seen as less capable and having their career progress stalled."
When the weather turns colder, you may be more inclined to cook at home and are likely craving warm, cozy comfort foods. Fortunately, Costco carries many of the grocery essentials you need to get...
It's an essential step in the baking process.
Why does the shortest month of the year always feel so unbearably long? February gets a bad rap for being dreary, cold and causing way too much anxiety on the...
A quick Google search of “coffee makers” could leave you comparing a $40 drip coffee brewer to an $800 espresso machine, all the while wondering, “Will either one even satisfy my coffee needs?” Maybe you’re a person who needs your coffee ready quickly so you can run out the door, or maybe you’re a budding barista with a minimal amount of counter space. Rather than spend money on machines you’ll end up returning, take some time to identify what you need in a coffee brewer.
Using even a small piece of aluminum foil could make or break your air-fried dishBy Tanya A. ChristianAluminum foil is a culinary gift that keeps on giving. You can use it to broil, bake, and gri...