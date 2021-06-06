Merkel's party fends off far-right challenge in state vote

  • Saxony-Anhalt state governor Reiner Haseloff of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, and his wife Gabriele react, at the CDU election party, after the state election in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021 . The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt was the last state election before the federal election in September 2021. (Bernd Von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)
  • Supporters of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, react after firs exit poll for the Saxony-Anhalt state elections announced in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt was the last state election before the federal election in September 2021. (Bernd Von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP)
  • Sisters Pauline, left, and Gertrud from the Cistercian convent of Helfta arrive at the polling station during the state elections of German federal state Saxony-Anhalt, in the Helfta district of Eisleben, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt is the last state election before the federal election in September 2021. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)
  • Voters queue outside a polling station in Wittenberg, Germany Sunday June 6, 2021 for the state election in Saxony-Anhalt. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt is the last state election before the federal election in September 2021. (Robert Michael/DPA via AP)
  • The governor of Saxony- Anhalt Reiner Haseloff, right, of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, and his wife Gabriele Haseloff, cast their vote for the state election of Saxony- Anhalt at a polling station in Wittenberg, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt is the last state election before the national election in September 2021. (Robert Michael/dpa via AP)
  • An election campaign poster from the Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party stands near a road in the federal state Saxony-Anhalt's capital Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. The poster shows ruling CDU governor Reiner Haseloff with bis wife Gabriele Haseloff and the slogan: 'Out of love for our homeland'. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • Election campaign posters from the Greens and Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party stand near a road in the federal state Saxony-Anhalt's capital Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. The from left: A poster of the Green Party with the slogan: reliable for climate reliable for Saxony-Anhalt, center a poster of the CDU showing candidates and reading; "together for Magdeburg' and right a poster showing ruling CDU governor Reiner Haseloff with bis wife Gabriele Haseloff and the slogan: Out of love for our homeland'. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • Oliver Kirchner top candidate of the Alternative for Germany party, AfD, for the state election in Saxony-Anhalt, stands outside a polling station after casting his vote in the state elections in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. The election for the new state parliament in Saxony-Anhalt is the last state election before the federal election in September 2021. (Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP)
  • A vandalized election campaign poster for the far-right Alternative for Germany party showing the party's top candidate, Oliver Kirchner, stands on a road in Saxony-Anhalt's state capital of Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The state vote on Sunday, June 6, 2021 is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before the national election in September that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. After a mustache and the words "Hitler's heirs" were sprayed on the poster, the party added a sticker reading: 'Destruction instead of arguments?' The AFD election campaign slogan reads: ' Make Saxony-Anhalt safe, close to the citizen and future-oriented'. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
  • Germany's Green Party co-chairwoman Annalena Baerbock speaks to media after first exit poll for the Saxony-Anhalt state elections announced, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool)
FRANK JORDANS
·3 min read
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives handily batted away a challenge from the far right in a state election Sunday that was seen as the last big test for Germany's political parties before a national vote in September.

Projections by public broadcaster ARD put Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union at 36.6%, a gain of more than 6 percentage points compared to the last election five years ago in the sparsely populated state of 2.2 million inhabitants.

The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, was projected to get 22% of the vote, a slight drop compared to 2016. The party has moved steadily further to the right in recent years and its chapter in Saxony-Anhalt has come under increased scrutiny from Germany's domestic intelligence service for its ties to extremist groups.

While elections in Germany’s 16 states are often influenced by local issues and voting sentiments, they are also seen as important bellwethers for the national mood. A strong win for the CDU would be seen as a sign that the party’s new leader, Armin Laschet, can hope for support from both conservatives and centrists on Sept. 26, when it aims to hold onto power at the federal level despite four-term chancellor Merkel not running again.

The election result, if projections based on partial counts are confirmed, would be a strong endorsement for incumbent governor Reiner Haseloff of the CDU, who now has the comfort of being able to pick from as many as four possible coalitions with smaller parties. For the past five years, the 67-year-old has governed in an unprecedented coalition with the center-left Social Democrats and environmentalist Greens.

Haseloff, whose popularity in the state was a strong pull for voters, ruled out any cooperation with AfD or the ex-communist Left party, who were projected to get 11% of the vote — a record low in the state.

The Social Democrats also fared worse than five years ago and were expected to get about 8.4%, while the Greens made modest gains to take 6%. Projections also showed that the pro-business Free Democrats entered the state assembly again after missing out five years ago, receiving 6.5%.

A final result wasn't likely before late Sunday or Monday, as many mail-in ballots had yet to be counted.

Haseloff expressed relief that voters backed centrist parties at the expense of the political fringes, saying the outcome showed a “big, big majority had made a democratic choice and drawn a clear demarcation line to the right.” Aside from its core message against immigration, the AfD this year campaigned strongly against pandemic restrictions and its election posters urged voters to demonstrate their “resistance” at the ballot box.

But Karamba Diaby, who chairs the Social Democrats’ chapter in the state’s biggest city, Halle, said the fact that the far right had again won more than a fifth of the total vote was “very sad for democracy.”

Diaby, who also represents his party in the national parliament, said the Social Democrats had failed to capitalize on their achievements in the state government — an argument that has also been used to explain its poor results at the federal level.

“It's clear that we're not going to stick our heads in the sand,” he said. “The election campaign for the Bundestag starts tomorrow.”

