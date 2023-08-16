A new German-style brewery has opened its doors in Columbia. Here’s what we know

Prost!

Bierkeller Columbia, a local company that had long been known for pop-up special events featuring its German-style beer, has opened a brewing facility, beer garden and restaurant. The new spot is located at 600 Canalside St. suite 1009 in the Canalside development just off Taylor Street, not far from the confluence where the Broad and Saluda rivers flow together to form the Congaree.

The new Bierkeller facility at Canalside is currently in a “soft open” phase, according to an Aug. 13 blog on the company’s website. The post asked customers for patience as the brewery and restaurant works out the kinks in the coming weeks.

Bierkeller became popular in the capital city with various pop-ups and other special events, including a series of events at Riverfront Park. It announced in April 2022 that it would be developing the site at Canalside.

The new brewery, beer garden and restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, according to Google listings.

The food menu at Bierkeller includes smoked bratwurst, schnitzel, Bavarian pretzels and many other German-style favorites. Its beer lineup includes kellerbier, kölsch-style beers, smoky rauchbier and other German delights.