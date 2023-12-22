German supplies Ukraine with three Gepard anti-aircraft systems, 155-mm projectiles and drones

The German government updated the list of military aid for Ukraine on 22 December, announcing the supply of 3 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems with additional components in addition to the 49 systems supplied earlier.

Source: list published on the website of the German government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In addition to the 3 Gepard systems, Germany also supplied Ukraine with 30,240 projectiles, as well as with 2,500 155-mm projectiles from the stocks of the German Armed Forces and the industry.

The supply of 2 demining Wisent 1 tanks, 10 Vector reconnaissance drones, 2 border patrol vehicles and 2 self-defence systems for the AMPS helicopters was also mentioned in the list.

Ukraine also received 8 Zetros heavy trucks, 2 8x8 HX81 truck tractors and 5 semi-trucks, 8 vehicles from the storages of the German Armed Forces and the German industry, 25,536 40-mm calibre projectiles and an unspecified amount of medical supplies.

Background:

Last week, a Patriot anti-aircraft system and missiles for it were included in the list of Germany's aid for Ukraine.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Germany must be ready to increase the military aid for Ukraine amid the weakening of the support by others.

