German supplies Ukraine with three Gepard anti-aircraft systems, 155-mm projectiles and drones

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
1
Gepard
Photo: Getty Images

The German government updated the list of military aid for Ukraine on 22 December, announcing the supply of 3 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems with additional components in addition to the 49 systems supplied earlier.

Source: list published on the website of the German government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In addition to the 3 Gepard systems, Germany also supplied Ukraine with 30,240 projectiles, as well as with 2,500 155-mm projectiles from the stocks of the German Armed Forces and the industry.

The supply of 2 demining Wisent 1 tanks, 10 Vector reconnaissance drones, 2 border patrol vehicles and 2 self-defence systems for the AMPS helicopters was also mentioned in the list.

Ukraine also received 8 Zetros heavy trucks, 2 8x8 HX81 truck tractors and 5 semi-trucks, 8 vehicles from the storages of the German Armed Forces and the German industry, 25,536 40-mm calibre projectiles and an unspecified amount of medical supplies.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron

Recommended Stories