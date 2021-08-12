German Teacher on Trial for Allegedly Cannibalizing Man He Met Online

police tape

A man has gone on trial in Germany for allegedly murdering and cannibalizing a man he met on a hook-up site.

Stefan R., 41, taught math and chemistry at a secondary school. His alleged victim, 43-year-old Stefan Trogish, a technician, was killed in Sept. 2020, reported The Sun.

Prosecutors told a Berlin court that the men met on a gay hook-up site. After chatting on the site, they met up at Stefan R’s apartment to have sex.

Trogisch’s flatmates reported him missing after he never returned home.

The case went cold for months until a dog walker found one of Trogisch’s bones in a park.

The authorities accused Stefan R. of dismembering Trogisch’s body and eating parts of him, according to Express.co.uk.

Stefan R. then allegedly hid the remaining parts of Trogisch’s body around Berlin.

Parts of his body are still missing, including Trogisch's penis, reported BZ Berlin.

Authorities found Trogisch’s blood when they searched the suspect’s home. A 25 kg container of acid was also found. Police found a computer history of Stefan R.’s that showed web searches on cannibalism.

At the trial, the judge requested a comment from Trogisch, but he refused, according to Express.

A verdict in the case is expected on Oct. 21.