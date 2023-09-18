This German Thriller Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Dear Child” is currently one of the most popular shows on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This German thriller series is a six-part adaptation of Romy Hausmann’s bestselling novel “Liebes Kind” and premiered on Sept. 7 to mostly positive reviews.

The plot of “Dear Child” revolves around the discovery of a mysterious woman and child who have escaped from captivity and their connection to a 13-year-old missing persons case.

Currently, TV and film writers and actors are on strike over pay and working conditions in the streaming era.

To raise funds for unionized crew members who are at risk of not qualifying for health insurance amid the ongoing strike, celebrities are offering their time and memorabilia to fans through a unique auction organized by the Union Solidarity Coalition. Meanwhile, negotiations between the striking writers and Hollywood studios are set to resume next week.

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” has been trending on the streaming service since its third season premiered on Aug. 8, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday.

The show follows three New York City neighbors who bond over their shared love of true crime and launch a podcast after a mysterious death in their building. Stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short return for Season 3, which also features Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Matthew Broderick and Mel Brooks.

The first three episodes of the horror fantasy series “The Changeling” debuted on Apple TV+ on Sept. 8 (to be followed by weekly releases for the remaining five).

An adaptation of Victor LaValle’s award-winning novel, the show stars LaKeith Stanfield, Adina Porter and Clark Backo and follows a father and husband’s search for answers after his wife’s mysterious disappearance.

Amazon Prime’s “The Wheel of Time” is another literary adaptation, based on a series of fantasy novels by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Starring Rosamund Pike, the show centers on a powerful woman in search of the young person prophesied to either save or destroy the world.

The second season was released on Sept. 1, nearly two years after the premiere of the critically acclaimed first season.

The HBO sports drama “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” is currently trending on Max, perhaps related to the weekend’s news that the show has been canceled after two seasons.

As the title suggests, the series is a dramatization of the Los Angeles Lakers’ ascent in the 1980s with players like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and team owner Jerry Buss.

