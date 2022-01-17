German transport minister reverses from 15 million electric vehicles goal

FILE PHOTO: General secretary of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) Volker Wissing arrives for an exploratory talks, in Berlin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's goal of getting 15 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 includes fully-electric and hybrid vehicles, the transport minister said on Monday, in a retreat from a pledge in the coalition government's agreement late last year.

"We want electrically powered vehicles. Of course, hybrids also make a contribution to this," Volker Wissing of the liberal democratic party told a conference organised by Handelsblatt newspaper, in a hint of friction over the issue between the greens and other parties.

The coalition agreement released last November said the new government intended to target "at least 15 million fully-electric passenger vehicles in 2030".

This was a step up from the previous administration's goal of 14 million electrified vehicles by then, of which at least ten million were to be fully-electric.

Hybrid vehicles, seen by some as a transition product as companies and governments build the infrastructure for large-scale use of fully-electric cars, have been criticised by environmental groups for being at least as damaging as their fossil-fuel equivalents because of infrequent charging and their weight, which means they use more fuel.

Around half of the just over one million electrified vehicles on German roads so far are hybrids, with the other half fully-electric, car authority KBA says.

"We agreed on a clear goal in the coalition agreement of at least 15 million fully-electric passenger vehicles by 2030," Green MP and transport policy expert Stefan Gelbhaar, told Reuters, adding it was crucial to reducing emissions.

"I am confident that Transport Minister Volker Wissing will make clear and swift progress here."

Touching on another problematic issue, Wissing was also careful in comments to the Handelsblatt not to exclude the possibility of powering combustion engine cars with synthetic fuels - a policy his party supports but others in the coalition do not.

E-fuels, made by combining hydrogen with carbon dioxide extracted from the atmosphere, provide an environmentally-friendly means to power combustion engine cars - but producing them is costly and requires large amounts of renewable energy to make them carbon-neutral.

In an interview with Der Spiegel last week, Wissing had said that e-fuels were in short supply and so should only be used for industries such as shipping and aviation.

Following criticism from Germany's auto association, which is among those to say e-fuels should not be discarded, Wissing said to Handelsblatt on Monday that "technological openness" was paramount - and that e-fuels may be used for heavy-duty vehicles.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Christoph Steitz, Markus Wacket; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Blackwind

    Blackwind is a hack n slash shooter platformer sci-fi action game that puts you against hordes of enemies and frantic battles in a desperate attempt to stop a planetary invasion. The Raknos hordes are raging the planet Medusa-42, a small human mining colony. When the starship “Pandora” is shot down, James Hawkins finds himself trapped inside a military Battle Frame prototype. He’ll have to discover its powers to survive the alien forces in different planet locations while searching for his fathe

  • Thieves raid cargo containers in Los Angeles amid supply chain crisis

    An alarming trend of thieves targeting unguarded cargo containers is further hampering an already strained U.S. supply chain system. Railroad officials report that nearly 90 containers are being hit everyday near Union Station in Los Angeles. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • More than 2,000 Sunday flights canceled due to weekend storm

    More than 2,000 flights scheduled for Sunday have been canceled as the East Coast braces for a large winter storm.The flight-tracking website FlightAware reported 2,280 canceled flights on Sunday as of Saturday night.Charlotte/Douglas International Airport in North Carolina had canceled 90 percent of its flights on Sunday at that time. Raleigh-Durham, also in North Carolina, had canceled 59 percent of its flights.The snowstorm is expected to...

  • Editorial: Sad end for camera saga at South Bend fire station. Broader issues still not over.

    The city, in its own investigation, has a chance to find if there are deeper issues still at play that need addressing.

  • Already Hate Your Medicare Plan? Here's What to Do

    It's a new year, and for some seniors, that could mean a new Medicare plan. If you made changes to your coverage during this past fall's open-enrollment period, you might be looking at a whole new set of health benefits for 2022. Medicare Advantage has its own distinct open-enrollment period.

  • Preparing for colder weather

    Central Florida is about to see the coldest temperatures of the season -- and you should prepare your plants now.

  • Germany Calls on Russia to Take Steps to Defuse Ukraine Conflict

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the Kremlin to take steps to defuse tensions on the Ukraine border, but stopped short of outlining what efforts his

  • Is It Possible to Retire on Social Security Alone?

    It's important to build a retirement nest egg so you have income outside of Social Security to pay the bills. If you're wondering whether it's possible to get by only on Social Security, the answer is technically yes. The average senior on Social Security today receives a monthly benefit of $1,657.

  • What next for Novak Djokovic - and how will Australia deportation mess affect his legacy?

    Two missed shots – of the kind administered with a needle – and Novak Djokovic is out of the Australian Open. It was a painful way to go, especially for a man chasing a record 21st major title. But don’t expect Djokovic to change his stance on vaccinations.

  • Jaguars top performers from 2021 season, per Pro Football Focus

    Here were Jacksonville's top five players from the 2021 season.

  • Russian threat requires flexible and creative solutions: Here are two suggestions

    To be sure, as a general principle we need to stand firm when dealing with Putin. But this crisis needs to be ramped down.

  • Space Force: Weather mostly OK for SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida

    Weather should be mostly favorable for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Monday, Space Force forecasters said.

  • There's a winter wonderland of awesome TV deals out there — starting at just $120 (believe it!)

    Sony, Samsung, LG, the gang's all here. All that's missing is you.

  • Trump news – live: Ex-president under fire for ‘racist’ Covid care comment as fallout continues after AZ rally

    Follow the latest updates

  • Palestinian family protests east Jerusalem home eviction

    Palestinian residents of a flashpoint east Jerusalem neighborhood were locked in a tense standoff with Israeli authorities on Monday as police came to evict them from a disputed property. Several residents of a home in Sheikh Jarrah climbed onto the roof of the building with gas tanks and threatened to set them alight should the Jerusalem municipality follow through with the eviction. Dozens of Palestinian families in east Jerusalem are at risk of eviction by Jewish settler organizations, and thousands face the threat of demolition because of discriminatory policies that make it extremely difficult for Palestinians to build new homes or expand existing ones.

  • Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

    Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars and later helped to bring attention to the Black pilots who had battled racism at home to fight for freedom abroad, died Sunday. McGee died in his sleep at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, said his son, Ron McGee. After the U.S. entry into World War II, McGee left the University of Illinois to join an experimental program for Black soldiers seeking to train as pilots after the Army Air Corps was forced to admit African Americans.

  • Winter storm warning issued for Rochester region. Projected snowfall totals increased

    Winter advisories issued for Monroe County. What to expect as winter storm moves into area.

  • Duesenberg J-432 Straight Eight Engine, Transmission, Radiator Combo

    This is the perfect purchase for any Duesenberg enthusiast with a need for a new engine for anything from replacement to display.

  • This Is What the Ford Fusion Could Have Become

    The China-market Mondeo sedan continues on with a new design.

  • 2015 Aston Martin Vanquish Is A Luxurious V12 Supercar

    With the power of the iconic Aston Martin V12, this car is the perfect combination of performance and luxury.