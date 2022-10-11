German union calls on Amazon workers to strike during sale

FILE PHOTO: Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German trade union Verdi on Tuesday called on workers at nine Amazon distribution centres across Germany to go on strike this week, during the company's second major sales event this year, to pressure the retailer into collective bargaining agreements.

The union said the strikes would begin and end at different times at the various locations to make it hard for the company to react. "Strikes have to hurt, even for a giant like Amazon," said Monika Di Silvestre, who is coordinating the strikes.

Amazon's two-day "Prime Early Access Sale" shopping event for members, which starts Tuesday, is much like the Prime Day summer marketing blitz and will compete with early discounts from rival retailers for customers grappling with inflation-squeezed Christmas budgets.

The union - one of Germany's biggest - said that while the company had raised wages, they were below the current inflation rate and ranged from 3% to 7% across the different locations.

Verdi said it had called strikes at distribution centres in Dortmund, Graben, Koblenz, Leipzig, Rheinberg, Werne and Winsen (Luhe) and two centres in Bad Hersfeld.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany Backs Joint EU Debt for Loans to Ease Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz will reverse a steadfast German position and support joint issuance of European Union debt to cushion the blow of the energy crisis as long as the freshly raised money is disbursed to struggling member states as loans, not grants.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of

  • U.S. not expecting any big breakthroughs on debt issues this week -Treasury officials

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen views debt restructuring as a key priority, but senior Treasury officials said they do not expect any major breakthroughs on debt matters at this week's meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday she hoped debt restructuring efforts for Zambia and Chad could be completed by the end of the year, which she said would pave the way for more countries to seek help.

  • Greece and Egypt call Turkish-Libyan gas deal 'illegal'

    Egypt and Greece on Sunday said a deal allowing Turkish hydrocarbon exploration in Libya's Mediterranean waters was "illegal" as Athens said it would oppose it by all "legal means".

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease as investors eye economic data, rate hikes

    The MSCI global index of stocks lost ground on Monday while the dollar gained slightly as investors waited for economic data and earnings season and after Russian missiles pounded cities across Ukraine. Any lingering hopes that the Federal Reserve could shift to a softer stance toward monetary policy appeared to be extinguished on Friday as the September jobs report pointed to a persistently tight labour market.

  • Gas prices on the rise again after announcement of cutting oil production

    The reasons for gas price increases vary across the nation.

  • China auto sales growth slows in Sept as signs of softening demand emerge

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Sales of electric vehicles (EV) in China rose at their slowest pace in five months as demand faltered in a sputtering economy despite government incentives to revive the auto market, though industry officials forecast a stronger end to the year. September sales of new energy vehicles (NEV), which include pure EVs, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, increased 93.9% from the previous year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Tuesday. China's overall auto sales growth also slowed compared to the previous two months, growing 25.7% in September to 2.61 million vehicles.

  • The Fashion Deals For Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022

    Get set and run. Tomorrow is the start to the spontaneous two-day shopping extravaganza of the Prime Early Access Sale. Suppose you're a shopping fanatic like us. In that case, you've probably been nonstop adding items to your cart ever since you found out there was going to be part two to Prime Day. Well don't stop now, as you can still tackle the best of the dot-com's popular offerings. We've sussed out the top-notch beauty sales and culled the most competitive markdowns from Amazon's big-box

  • Exclusive-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source

    U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp will cease offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers including South Korea's SK Hynix in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The move underscores huge business headwinds facing chipmakers and chip equipment makers around the world, as the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday aimed at slowing China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing. China is KLA's largest geographic market, bringing in $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June, according to the company's financial filings.

  • Blinken speaks to Azerbaijan president, Armenia prime minister - State Dept

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in separate talks on Monday about the "positive steps" the two countries are taking toward a peace agreement, the State Department said. Blinken cited recent direct talks between the two countries' leaders and foreign ministers, and he urged them to continue "time-bound and measurable steps to support the peace process," statements released by the State Department said. In his discussion with Aliyev, Blinken also welcomed Azerbaijan's release of 17 prisoners of war to Armenia.

  • U.S. small business sentiment edges up in September - NFIB

    The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.3 points to 92.1 this month, the second straight month of gains following a deterioration in the first half of this year. Thirty percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important issue in operating their business, up one point from August but seven points down from July's reading, which was the highest share since the fourth quarter of 1979. The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates from near-zero at the beginning of this year to a current range of 3.00% to 3.25% as it battles to quash stubbornly high inflation.

  • The best anti-aging beauty deals — all on sale for October Prime Day, from $14

    Olay, L'Oreal, Covergirl, Elemis: Score serious savings on these incredible products that fight wrinkles and more.

  • Tommy Tuberville is racist. We knew that. How many other college coaches are like him? | Opinion

    Yes, Tommy Tuberville is racist. Saying that isn't even controversial anymore. But the question is: How many other Tuberville's are out there?

  • FedEx's reduced holiday forecast no surprise to skeptical contractors

    FedEx Corp stunned investors last week by signaling that it was bracing for a further decline in the number of e-commerce packages it will handle in the year-end holiday season. Many of its FedEx Ground delivery contractors were not surprised - they have not been adding holiday trucks and helpers on the bet that FedEx management had overestimated Christmas demand for a second year in a row. "They're just confirming what everybody probably already knew," Florida contractor James Bush said of Ground's planned holiday volume forecast reduction.

  • New Russian commander unlikely to achieve success in Ukraine, UK intelligence says

    By appointing General Sergey Surovikin as the new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, Moscow is likely hoping to improve the performance of its army on the battlefield, UK Defense Ministry said in a Twitter post on Oct. 11.

  • CPI sets the stage for Fed's November hike, banks report for Q3: What to know this week

    An already strained U.S. stock market will be further challenged in the week ahead as the government publishes a key inflation report and megabanks kick off what’s likely to be a murky earnings season.

  • A man hurled a beer at a comedian who poked fun at his pro-Trump heckler wife. Now the club owner says he's pressing charges.

    Comedian Ariel Elias was on stage at a New Jersey club on Saturday night when a patron chucked a can of beer at her.

  • University of Miami frat shut down after video surfaces of frat chants about having sex with dead woman

    A University of Miami fraternity was shuttered Friday after a video surfaced of an off-campus pool party that showed Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity members jumping up and down and chanting about having sex with a dead woman.

  • Purdue student who confessed to killing his roommate apologizes, says he was ‘blackmailed’

    A Purdue University student who confessed to murdering his roommate last week has apologized for the crime and claimed he was blackmailed. Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior studying cybersecurity at the university in West Lafayette, called 911 at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report that he had killed his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, with a knife. Chheda, a 20-year-old senior majoring in data science, was found dead on a chair in their first-floor room at McCutcheon Hall.

  • Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility

    The U.S.'s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. Over half of track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division who voted opposed the five-year contract despite 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. Union President Tony Cardwell said the railroads didn't do enough to address the lack of paid time off — particularly sick time — and working conditions after the major railroads eliminated nearly one-third of their jobs over the past six years.

  • Children shot in road rage incident in Nassau County

    William Joseph Hale, 35, and Frank Gilliard Allison, 43, were both arrested in a “cat and mouse” road rage incident, according to Nassau County Sheriff arrest reports.