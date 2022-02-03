German vaccine commission recommends Novavax vaccine for adults

Illustration of COVID-19 vaccine vial
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO) on Thursday recommended Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for basic immunisation for people over 18.

It said a booster shot should be given with an mRNA vaccine, and particularly vulnerable people should also receive a second booster with an mRNA vaccine.

Novavax's vaccine uses a different technology than the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson shot.

This could convince reluctant Germans, sceptical about the novel mRNA technology and its long-term effects, to take Novavax's more traditional vaccine and boost Germany's vaccination rate.

Germany expects to receive 3.8 million doses of Novavax's Nuvaxovid vaccine by March 20 and a total of 34 million doses this year.

STIKO also updated its general recommendation for booster shots and now advises at-risk people and health workers to get a second booster jab against the coronavirus with an mRNA vaccine.

The recommendation comes amid surging coronavirus infections in the country of 83 million.

The Robert-Koch-Institute for infectious diseases reported a record of 236,120 new cases on Thursday.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has warned the numbers could exceed 400,000 by mid-February.

"We have data from Israel that shows a fourth dose significantly improves protection from a severe case of illness," STIKO chief Thomas Mertens told media group Funke in an interview published on Thursday.

Some countries have already started offering additional booster doses, but a recent study from Israel showed that while a fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine boosted antibodies, the level was not high enough to prevent Omicron infection.

STIKO in November recommended a third jab for all adults and last month updated its advice to include everyone older than 12. For ages five to 12, the panel still only recommends a COVID vaccination for children with pre-existing conditions.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Paul Carrel and Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of England likely to hike rates again as prices surge

    The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates again Thursday, putting the United Kingdom far ahead of the rest of Europe and the U.S. in moving to tame surging inflation that is squeezing consumers and businesses. The decision comes a week after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would end its own asset purchases in March and was likely to raise interest rates for the first time in more than three years. In contrast, the European Central Bank doesn't plan to raise rates until 2023 despite record inflation, blaming it on temporary factors.

  • 6 key governor's races loom in states Biden narrowly won

    A sextet of key swing states has gubernatorial races set to be decided this fall, and with former President Donald Trump loudly promoting his belief that election results should be overturned in his favor, experts are worried that a single rogue governor could flip the 2024 race.

  • Gene-editing company shares drop by one-third after clinical hold

    The FDA ordered the clinical hold after two of the four patients who had been dosed in the trial developed severe blood reactions.

  • Why do Americans keep taking ivermectin for COVID despite FDA warnings? Hundreds of doctors continue to prescribe it.

    Pharmaceutical company Kowa Co Ltd in Japan said ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect." In the U.S., hundreds of doctors continue to prescribe it.

  • Pfizer goes from villain to hero

    Pfizer is the fourth most admired company in the world on Fortune magazine’s annual list, marking its best-ever performance and its first time since 2006 in the top 50. It was more admired than Disney, Starbucks and Netflix, trailing only Apple, Amazon and Microsoft. Why it matters: Pfizer has gone from villain to hero in the eyes of many, its image undergoing a rapid transformation as the company draws credit for jointly developing a lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer drug Aduhelm proves drug prices are a lie

    When Biogen cut the price of its Alzheimer's drug in half, it exposed the arbitrary nature of drug pricing.

  • Crispr Therapeutics begins dosing patients in Phase 1 trial for experimental type 1 diabetes treatment

    Shares of Crispr Therapeutics gained 3.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the first patient had been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the experimental type 1 diabetes treatment it developed with the privately held ViaCyte Inc. The investigational treatment uses ViaCyte's stem cell-derived therapy in combination with Crispr's gene-editing technology to generate pancreatic cells. Crispr's stock has tumbled 61.0% over the past year, while the S&P 500 has gained

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Skyrocket This Year

    Investing in small-cap, clinical-stage biotech stocks can be a double-edged sword. With that in mind, let's turn to two biotech stocks that could soar (and provide above-average returns to patient investors): Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT). Krystal Biotech develops gene-editing therapies for rare skin diseases.

  • Male sexual enhancement drug recalled after Amazon said it has the generic of Cialis

    One lot of Hard Dawn Rise and Shine, marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement and found at Amazon.com, was recalled by EsupplementSales.

  • Novavax's (NVAX) Shares Rise on FDA Filing for COVID Jab

    After a series of delays, Novavax (NVAX) finally files a regulatory application with the FDA seeking emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Here’s How the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Compares to Those Available in the U.S.

    Here’s how AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine compares to its U.S. counterparts—and how it’s holding up against the Omicron variant.

  • Fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine may help immunocompromised but might not be needed for everyone

    Data suggests a fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine may be warranted for the immunocompromised but wouldn't make sense for those with healthy immune systems.

  • After Alzheimer's drug flop, Peninsula biotech's founding execs exit

    The company said it will try again with the failed drug, this time as a treatment for a type of head and neck cancer.

  • Part of Gilead's big cancer deal boom two years ago, this drug now brings questions

    The "don't eat me" drug, targeting a way cancer cells avoid destruction by the immune system, swallowed nearly 4% of the value of Gilead's stock Wednesday.

  • COVID-19 therapeutics are being shipped to Idaho. What are they, who should get them?

    The drugs are in short supply, but research shows they are highly effective at treating COVID-19.

  • Novavax Is Asking for Emergency Authorization for Its COVID-19 Vaccine

    Novavax is asking the FDA for an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, which works slightly differently than other vaccines on the market. Here's what you need to know.

  • 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks With Dividend Yields of 2.9% or Better

    A bear market isn't going to stop these stocks from delivering a steadily growing stream of dividend payments.

  • Placenta may have mechanism that protects fetus from COVID; vaccines safe with rheumatic diseases

    When COVID-19 occurred in pregnancy, particularly during the third trimester, placenta cells appeared to "shed" a surface protein called ACE2 that the virus uses to break into cells and infect them, leaving fewer gateways for entry. Women who had COVID-19 in the third trimester had high levels of an enzyme called ADAM17 that is known to help ACE2 release itself from the cell surface, the researchers reported in The American Journal of Pathology. The placenta may be sensing the maternal COVID-19 infection "and possibly putting in place this mechanism to help shed off ACE2, prevent SARS-CoV-2 from invading the placenta and passing on to the fetus," said Elizabeth Taglauer of Boston Medical Center.

  • U.S. FDA approves first generic version of AbbVie's dry-eye drug

    The approval was granted to Viatris Inc, which was formed through the merger of generic drugmaker Mylan Pharmaceuticals and Pfizer Inc's off-patent drug business in 2020. AbbVie acquired Restasis, which was approved in the United States nearly two decades ago, through its $63 billion acquisition of Allergan https://reut.rs/3uknllO Inc in 2020. Restasis generated revenue of $1.29 billion for AbbVie in 2021, a 64% jump from a year earlier.

  • Fauci says 'data clear' that COVID-19 vaccines do not negatively impact fertility

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, said Wednesday there is "no evidence" that COVID-19 vaccines impairs fertility. "New data add to previous studies that indicate that COVID-19 vaccination does not negatively impact fertility," Fauci said in a briefing by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, adding that vaccination is "recommended for people who are trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future, as well as their partners." Fauci cited two new studies that have added to the growing evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for both pregnant people and people hoping to become pregnant.