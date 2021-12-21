German committee recommends booster after three months as Omicron spreads

COVID-19 vaccination in the Central Mosque in Cologne
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's STIKO vaccine authority on Tuesday shortened the recommended period between a second coronavirus shot and a booster to three months from six, reflecting the increasing presence of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The authority said anyone over age 18 should have a booster using an mRNA vaccine three months after completing a two-shot course of COVID-19 vaccines.

STIKO previously recommended anyone fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine should wait six months after their last shot. For the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that period remains four weeks.

STIKO also recommended that anyone over age 12 who was infected with the coronavirus should receive a shot at least three months after they recovered.

Previously the recommendation was six months.

The elderly or people with pre-existing conditions should be prioritised for booster shots, the committee added.

Some 70.4% of the population has had two vaccinations and 32.6% have received a booster.

While data remains limited, half a dozen laboratory studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines is not enough to halt infection from Omicron, but a booster may help.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Emma Thomasson and Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sweden tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron clouds outlook

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden will urge all employees to work from home if possible and impose tighter rules for social distancing, the government said on Tuesday, as it ratchets up restrictions aimed at fighting a surge in new infections of the COVID-19 virus. The number of new virus cases in Sweden, which sparked international attention last year for its rejection of hard lockdowns, have shot up in recent weeks after a calm autumn when most restrictions were phased out. While hospitalizations and the number of patients requiring intensive care are still among the lowest per capita in Europe, these have also begun rising.

  • In 2021, we learned vaccinations work. We need to believe the science in 2022 | Opinion

    The science is clear: the key to protecting our entire community is by increasing vaccination rates. We must continue to ask community members to get their COVID-19 vaccine to better control an illness causing so much devastation locally and all over the world.

  • Moderna vaccine needs only 'minor adjustments' for omicron, CEO says

    Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said on Tuesday that the vaccine maker hopes to begin clinical trials for a booster shot to protect against the omicron variant of COVID-19 early next year."It only needs minor adjustments for omicron, Bancel said in an interview with Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger. "I don't expect any problems."Bancel said that Moderna is currently waiting for new information on the variant in order to start the...

  • Moderna says its booster dose proved effective against Omicron in lab study

    Moderna says its booster dose proved effective against Omicron in lab study

  • EU drug regulator: still unclear if COVID-19 shots need tweaking for Omicron

    "There is no answer whether we will need to adapt vaccines," European Medicines Agency's (EMA) executive director Emer Cook said in a media briefing. She said the agency needs more data on vaccine efficacy, the variant's transmissibility and the severity of disease it causes. Cook said did not think the world would still be in a pandemic a year ago when the agency gave the regulatory greenlight for the vaccine developed by Pfizer -BioNTech , the first in the region.

  • Belgian researchers warn against holiday reliance on COVID antigen tests

    Belgian researchers on Tuesday issued a pre-holiday warning against over-reliance on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, saying they believed the breath of people infected with the disease had high levels of virus in the first two days after an infection -- a period when many antigen tests were negative. The organizations involved said they were communicating their findings in advance of a peer-reviewed publication in the interests of public health, as many families may be planning to use antigen tests as a way of screening for illness before family gatherings. "A negative rapid antigen test just before a meeting offers no guarantee to protect others, in particular when the person tested has recently been exposed to the virus," said Emmanuel Andre, a microbiologist at KU Leuven, which conducted the research together with UZ Leuven, a university hospital, and IMEC, a microelectronics think-tank.

  • I haven’t even finished my master’s degree and already have $200K in student loans. I am ‘barely getting by’ making $35K a year and living with my ex-boyfriend. How can I tackle this debt?

    Question: I have over $200,000 in student loan debts, most of it lent by the federal government, but a month before finishing my master’s in public health, I had to temporarily withdraw due to some health issues. My payments are paused right now, but I don’t know what I’m going to do when I have to start paying back the debt. Answer: At the outset, paying back $200,000 in student loan debt in a profession that pays a median salary of under $50,000, seems like an impossible feat.

  • ‘Spider-Man’ star who could ‘barely walk up stairs’ loses 100 pounds

    “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Jacob Batalon tells Men's Health how exercise and a plant-based diet helped him lose more than 100 pounds.

  • What are symptoms of the omicron coronavirus variant? Here’s what early data shows

    Beware: your runny nose may not be the common cold afterall.

  • Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility

    Infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus do not appear to be less severe than infections from Delta, according to early data from the UK. Researchers at Imperial College London compared 11,329 people with confirmed or likely Omicron infections with nearly 200,000 people infected with other variants.

  • What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

    COVID-19 cases are surging again. Here's how to test for COVID-19, and what to do if you test positive.

  • Outgoing NIH director says 'hundreds of thousands would have died' from COVID if US hadn't listened to him

    Outgoing National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins took aim at the makers of the 'The Great Barrington Declaration,' refusing to step down from calling them “'fringe epidemiologists' while arguing 'hundreds of thousands' would have died of COVID-19 if the country followed their advice

  • Feeling powerless, families bring elderly home in pandemic

    Pushed up to the breakfast table, Betty Bednarowski folds and refolds her napkin with studied intensity, softly singing “Winter Wonderland” without the words, the same as she did in March and July and September. Between mouthfuls, Bednarowski, who has advanced Alzheimer’s disease, glances at her daughter, Susan Ryder, and flashes a blissful grin. It’s probably just as well that, a year after Ryder took her mother out of a nursing home locked down against COVID-19 to rescue her from isolation and neglect, the retired sandwich shop worker never remembers what comes next.

  • Sarah Palin on Forced COVID-19 Vaccine: ‘Over My Dead Body’

    "I won’t do it and they better not touch my kids, either," the former Alaska governor said of getting vaccinated

  • Omicron is here but 'we are not in March 2020,' experts stress

    How worried should I be about omicron? Do I need to cancel holiday plans? Experts address common concerns about the COVID-19 surge.

  • Andy Cohen Says He's 'All Better Now' After Contracting COVID-19 for the Second Time

    Andy Cohen, who is vaccinated, previously tested positive for the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic last year

  • Virus Expert Just Warned of "Viral Blizzard" Coming Here

    Just like they did in South Africa weeks ago, cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 seem to be skyrocketing in certain areas of the U.S. At the same time, the virus has taken hold in dozens of countries worldwide. How worried should we be? Scientists are racing to make determinations from limited data. "It is so difficult at this point to actually know what to tell you, because [data] is coming out so rapidly," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infec

  • Sarah Palin gave a speech opposing vaccination, and said she would get a shot 'over my dead body'

    'I will not [get a vaccine]. I won't do it and they better not touch my kids either,' said the former Alaska governor.

  • How to Reverse High Blood Pressure, Say Experts

    Nothing may be as important: Blood pressure forces blood to flow to the circulatory system and allows oxygen and nutrients through to the arteries that's carried to the heart and other parts of the body. Blood pressure rises and falls throughout the day, but when it stays at a certain level, it's dangerous and can lead to serious health issues like heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Almost half of adult Americans have high blood pressure, which can cause heart disease if left untreated. Acc

  • Has the curve flattened in your area? Use this tool to compare the spread of COVID-19

    Has the curve flattened in your area? Use this tool to compare the spread of COVID-19's delta and omicron variants with other areas in the U.S. here.