German vice-chancellor says Merkel is healthy but working from home

German Chancellor Angela Merkel statement on the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Chancellor Angela Merkel, who on Sunday went into quarantine after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected doctor, was healthy but working from home.

"The Chancellor is healthy at this moment. She is simply in home office, as are many other people who have had to place themselves in self-isolation at home," Scholz, who is Germany's finance minister, told a news conference on Monday.

"She is active: we had the cabinet meeting together this morning. Not with video, but of course we all recognise each others' voices. Otherwise, files are being delivered back and forth and everything is happening as you'd imagine," he added.

Scholz said he would speak in Merkel's place in the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Wednesday.





