German warship ‘Bayern’ heads to the Indo-Pacific

Sebastian Sprenger
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – The German navy’s frigate “Bayern” set sail on Monday for the Indo-Pacific region, fully loaded with Berlin’s aspirations to play a small role in the geopolitical standoff between China and the West.

The first such deployment in almost 20 years is meant to uphold freedom of navigation in international waters, protect “open societies” and express support for regional partners sharing Germany’s values, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was quoted as saying in a statement.

The six-month mission follows the government’s overall strategy, published almost a year ago, for dealing with Indo-Pacific challenges. For Germany, that has entailed a delicate dance around the subject of China, which government leaders believe is a would-be adversary in the security arena and an ally in other domains, like fighting climate change.

The Bayern’s departure from Wilhelmshaven comes after the coronavirus crisis last year ended planning for a more modern frigate to conduct the mission in 2020.

According to the German ministry of defense, the Bayern will help enforce the UN sanctions regime against North Korea and support the NATO and EU missions Operation Sea Guardian and Atalanta, respectively. As a show-of-presence and training mission, the ship’s deployment does not fall under the country’s laws requiring parliamentary approval for military operations, the defense ministry’s statement notes.

A map published by the German armed forces outlines stops in 12 different ports while underway, including in Djibouti, Karachi, Diego Garcia, Perth, Guam, Tokyo and Shanghai. The ship is scheduled to traverse the South China Sea, a hotspot of disputed Chinese territorial claims.

The deployment amounts to a heavy lift for the German sea service, according to Sebastian Bruns, German naval analyst and guest lecturer at the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Operationally, it’s an important contribution, although at the price of gutting the fleet,” he said, noting ship maintenance plans and crew training schedules had to be significantly altered to make the trip possible. “Politically, it’s even more significant, towards allies both in Europe and in the region, and towards China.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. Military 'Failed Miserably' in a Fake Battle Over Taiwan

    The Pentagon has been fighting wars the same way for decades. What happens if someone is taking notes?

  • A US Navy carrier strike group is deploying with advanced fifth-generation F-35C stealth fighter jets for the first time

    The USS Carl Vinson set sail on Monday with the Navy's most advanced fighter aircraft onboard.

  • The weird armored vehicle that the US Army hated, the Marines loved, and enemies feared

    The Army rejected the M50 Ontos outright, but the Marines embraced it, putting it on the front lines of the Vietnam War's heaviest fighting.

  • US military nudges European allies on countering small drones

    European Command chief Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters told lawmakers in Washington that plans for the region involve “enforcing our allies and partners to improve” their capabilities in counter-drone warfare.

  • China quietly sets new 'buy Chinese' targets for state companies - U.S. sources

    China's government quietly issued new procurement guidelines in May that require up to 100% local content on hundreds of items including X-ray machines and magnetic resonance imaging equipment, erecting fresh barriers for foreign suppliers, three U.S.-based sources told Reuters. Document 551 was issued on May 14 by the Chinese Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), with the title, "Auditing guidelines for government procurement of imported products," said one former U.S. government official, who obtained a copy of the previously unreported 70-page catalog and read portions to Reuters, but requested anonymity. The former official said that when China joined the World Trade Organization, it agreed not to issue such internal documents.

  • Watch live: Boeing will launch its spaceship on a do-over flight on Tuesday to prove it can carry astronauts for NASA

    Last time the Starliner spacecraft tried to fly to the International Space Station, software issues came up. Now Boeing is set to try again.

  • Tokyo Olympics: Chinese nationalists turn on their athletes

    To ultra-nationalists online, losing an Olympic medal is being "unpatriotic", experts say.

  • Six-hour days and not much life: What Earth was like before things slowed down

    Days on Earth used to be as short as six hours and complex life was only possible when it began to spin more slowly, scientists have discovered.

  • Meet the Chinese swimmer who won two golds in one hour

    A Chinese athlete will go down in the country’s history as the first to have won two gold medals in swimming within an hour at the Olympics. Breaking records: Zhang Yufei, 23, won her first gold in the 200-meter butterfly on Thursday morning. About an hour later, she bagged her second gold after helping the women’s team in the 200-meter freestyle relay.

  • Love Island ’s Leslie Golden Says She Left the Show Over Something “a Little Illegal”

    Love Island's Leslie Golden addressed fan theories about why she suddenly exited the CBS dating show, teasing she did something "a little illegal" and "would love to say" what happened.

  • Freediver spears world-record halibut in frigid Alaskan waters

    A freediver who braved Alaska’s frigid waters in search of a spearfishing challenge has set a world record for Pacific halibut.

  • Skipper: Docs show no coverup in submarine sinking

    Instead, documents show the Navy’s policies and procedures failed to keep pace with fast-moving technological advances during the Cold War, allowing a series of failures that led to the sinking of the USS Thresher on April 10, 1963, said retired Capt. James Bryant, who sued for release of the documents under the Freedom of Information Act. The loss of the nuclear-powered submarine and all 129 sailors and civilians aboard during a test dive in the Atlantic Ocean was both a tragedy for the families and a blow to national pride during the Cold War. The Thresher was the first of a new class of attack submarines that could travel farther and dive deeper than any previous sub.

  • ‘Whirlybird’ Review: The Rise and Crash of LA’s Married Helicopter Newscasters

    O. J.Marika Gerrard, Zoey Tur, Katy Tur, Jamie Tur, Lawrence Welk III. Simpson’s Bronco chase. Madonna flipping off paparazzi on her wedding day to Sean Penn. Michael Jackson’s sequined glove wanly waving as the pop star was wheeled to a burn unit. Whenever a big breaking news story overtook the Los Angeles TV airwaves in […]

  • Tunisian leader: Young are paid to migrate, harm Europe ties

    Tunisia's leader claimed Sunday that some desperate youths are being paid to try to leave Tunisia illegally for Europe, saying the goal is to damage the country from within and hurt its ties with Europe. President Kais Saied made the remarks during a stroll down the iconic Avenue Bourguiba, the main axis in the Tunisian capital of Tunis, a week after firing the prime minister and other top officials and freezing parliament. Many fear Tunisia's fragile democracy is in danger without a clear map of how the president plans to restore democracy.

  • FBI Potentially Endangered Female Staffers by Using Their Photos to Lure Sexual Predators, Watchdog Says

    Andrew Kelly/ReutersThe FBI has been improperly using photos of young female support staff to pose as underage kids in highly sensitive undercover sting operations targeting online sexual predators, according to a scathing new report from the bureau’s internal watchdog.A management advisory memo issued by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) for the Department of Justice states the women’s pictures, in which they were fully clothed and had their faces blurred, had been sent to potential rap

  • Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

    Russian cosmonauts have given a video tour of the interior of a research module which briefly threw the International Space Station out of control on Thursday a few hours after docking. Russian space officials said a software glitch and possible lapse in human attention were to blame for the mishap that caused the entire space station to pitch out of its normal flight position 250 miles above the Earth with seven crew members aboard. Footage published late on Saturday showed cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov opening the hatches and giving a short tour inside the Nauka module, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

  • Big Block 1969 Chevy Camaro Swings For The Fences

    Crank the volume!

  • Boeing set for re-run of Starliner space capsule test

    Two years of redesign and upgrades give Boeing another chance to showcase its astronaut vehicle.

  • With Biden's withdrawal of US forces in Afghanistan, America's longest war is ending: 5 Things podcast

    Biden's withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan marks an end to the post-9/11 era. On this 5 Things episode, our journalists remind us how much our "forever wars" cost.

  • AP source: Pelicans sending Ball to Bulls in sign-and-trade

    Lonzo Ball is heading to Chicago in a sign-and-trade agreement that will send Bulls guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to the New Orleans Pelicans, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because trades cannot become official until Friday under NBA rules. Ball is represented by Klutch Sports, which announced that the four-year veteran guard had agreed to a four-year, $85 million contract.