German weapons still end up in Russia despite sanctions

More than 7,000 units of civilian firearms made by Western manufacturers and almost eight million rounds of ammunition for them have reached Russia despite the sanctions implemented since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing an investigation by German media company Correctiv

Details: Some of these weapons are reportedly used in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The investigators drew attention to one of the Russian Telegram channels, which represents a weapons trading portal and which supplies Wagner fighters. There was a photo, saying, "A new supply of sniper assault rifles has arrived." There is a rifle and instructions from the manufacturer – the German company Blaser GmbH.

It is also reported that with the help of channels in Telegram, it is possible to track some other types of firearms made by Western manufacturers, such as pistols made by the Austrian manufacturer Glock and AR-15 type assault rifles.

The investigation's authors emphasise that while the US restricts the export of civilian firearms, Germany has no plans to introduce restrictions. However, the weapons are not entering the Russian Federation directly, but through intermediaries in other countries.

In response to the investigation, Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the Bundestag and its Deputy Head of the Parliamentary Control Committee from the opposition Christian Democratic Union of Germany, has called on the German government to join the US and also suspend the export of civilian firearms, except for supplies to Ukraine and Israel.

Background:

Earlier, property belonging to Russian businessman Boris Aleshin, who is on the EU sanctions list and is connected to the Russian defence industry, was seized in Finland.

Before that, it became known that the trial of a woman who was accused of purchasing small arms cartridges inside the country and smuggling them to Russia was about to begin in Finland.

