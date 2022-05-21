German weather service says storm generated 3 tornadoes

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — A storm that swept across parts of Germany generated three tornadoes, the country's weather service said Saturday. More than 40 people were injured in one western city.

Meteorologists had warned of heavy rainfall, hail and strong gusts of wind in western and central Germany on Friday, and people in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia were advised to stay home. Storms on Thursday had already disrupted traffic, uprooted trees that toppled onto rail tracks and roads, and flooded hundreds of basements in western Germany.

The German Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes in North Rhine-Westphalia — in Paderborn, in nearby Lippstadt, and on the edge of the town of Hoexter, news agency dpa reported.

Police in Paderborn said that 43 people were injured there, 30 of whom were taken to hospitals. The storm loosened roof tiles, brought down scaffolding, overturned cars and sent tree branches crashing into windows.

Further south, authorities in Bavaria said 14 people were injured Friday when the wooden hut they were trying to shelter in collapsed during a storm at Lake Brombach, south of Nuremberg.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany braces for strong storms, possible tornadoes

    Germany’s national weather service has warned that the west of the country could see heavy storms starting later in the day and going into Friday, with a possibility of tornadoes

  • Michigan tornado causes damage

    Multiple people were hospitalized after a devastating tornado hit Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday afternoon.

  • Black Fire continues to char Gila National Forest, creeps closer to Truth or Consequences

    About 12,000 more acres of wilderness land is burning in the Gila National Forest Friday as the Black Fire creeps closer to Truth or Consequences.

  • Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border

    Pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum on the southern border must continue, a judge ruled Friday in an order blocking the Biden administration’s plan to lift them early next week. The ruling was just the latest instance of a court derailing the president’s proposed immigration policies along the U.S. border with Mexico. The Justice Department said the administration will appeal, but the ruling virtually ensures that restrictions will not end as planned on Monday.

  • Tornado watch, wind gusts up to 70 mph forecast for New Castle County on Friday

    Even if no tornado forms, winds may reach 70 mph, which meteorologists say can be just as damaging.

  • Disarming Russia’s energy weapon: Ukraine begins electricity exports to Moldova

    Less than two months after synchronizing with the European electricity grid, Ukraine has begun landmark commercial energy exports to neighboring Moldova in a move that is likely to further dent Russia’s grip over the region.

  • Chances for a tropical system to form prior to June 1 now waning

    The chances for a preseason tropical storm in the Atlantic basin are waning by the day, AccuWeather meteorologists say, though there is the chance for a meteorological phenomenon to develop around Central America that could support development in the weeks ahead. Atlantic hurricane season begins on Wednesday, June 1. The period from May to June represents a time in the tropical Atlantic where easterly breezes from Africa begin to ramp up. At the same time, the strengthening angle of the sun lead

  • Tornado tears through Gaylord

    The National Weather Service and Michigan State Police confirmed the tornado touchdown on Friday afternoon.

  • Damage after Gaylord tornado

    Damage after Gaylord tornado, courtesy Sarah Fake

  • Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Find Buyers on Dips

    Crude oil markets initially fell during the course of the week, but found enough buyers underneath the turn things around. At this point, it looks as if we are trying to build more pressure.

  • Sweeping changes: Some tweaks could improve street homeless sweeps

    When Mayor Adams says that there is no dignity in living on the street, we wholeheartedly agree. New Yorkers who are homeless for financial, mental or physical health, substance abuse or other reasons should be met with assistance and a chance to get back on their feet, not passive acceptance of second-class existence. That is the justification for the mayor’s worthwhile sweeps of street ...

  • Trump-Endorsed Candidate Backs Banning Birth Control

    Jacky Eubanks, who is running for Michigan state Senate, said “sex ought to be between one man and one woman in the confines of marriage.”

  • Nigeria's facial scars: The last generation

    The marks were a way of identifying the lineage of people, but the practice has been outlawed.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: NASA’s Mars rover has captured images of a doorway cut into a mountainside of the red planet, suggesting the presence of extraterrestrial life. THE FACTS: Social media users shared a magnified version of the image, which made it appear the formation was much larger than its actual dimensions.

  • 'Armageddon Time,' portrait of white privilege, stirs Cannes

    When the Cannes Film Festival audience stood to applaud James Gray's richly observed autobiographical drama “Armageddon Time," about the director's own 1980s childhood in Queens, Gray's voice quivered as he addressed the crowd. “It’s my story, in a way,” said Gray. “It took every last bit of control not to burst out into tears," Gray said, still recovering the next day in Cannes.

  • BRICS members back China's call for expansion

    The BRICS countries have backed a Chinese suggestion that the bloc should be expanded, but have not named the candidate countries. A joint statement by the foreign ministers of the bloc - whose other members are Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa - following an online meeting on Thursday supported its first expansion in a decade, but said they needed to clarify relevant guiding principles, standards and procedures. Although no candidate countries have been named, earlier this year Argentine

  • First a Hum and Then a Bang –Niagara Falls Residents Forced to Reckon With Crypto Mining

    Niagara Falls residents have raised issues related to noise pollution about a bitcoin mine. Then another one exploded.

  • Shanghai inches towards COVID lockdown exit, Beijing plays defence

    Shanghai cautiously pushed ahead on Saturday with plans to restore part of its transport network in a major step towards exiting a weeks-long COVID-19 lockdown, while Beijing kept up its defences in an outbreak that has persisted for a month. Shanghai's lockdown since the beginning of April has dealt a heavy economic blow to China's most populous city, stirred debate over the sustainability of the nation's zero-COVID policy and stoked fears of future lockdowns and disruptions. Unlike the financial hub, Beijing has refrained from imposing a city-wide lockdown, reporting dozens of new cases a day, versus tens of thousands in Shanghai at its peak.

  • Boeing's Starliner catches up with space station

    For the first time, two U.S. astronaut ferry ships, from two different vendors are docked at space station.

  • F-22 Raptors swoop into Patrick SFB to headline Space Coast International Air Show

    The Space Coast International Air Show takes place Saturday and Sunday at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville.