German 'wise ones' see inflation uptick if banking woes blunt monetary policy

FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt
1
Reuters
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's economic council on Wednesday warned that inflation could remain high for longer than expected or even pick up again if monetary policy is blunted by financial market risks.

"The recent increase in financial market risks has made it more difficult for central banks to fight inflation," the five "wise ones" who advise Berlin on economic policy said in their biannual report.

"If the monetary policy response is too weak due to these trade-offs, inflation could remain high for longer than expected or even pick up again," they added.

The council revised its prediction that the German economy would face a mild recession this year, saying on Wednesday that gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by 0.2% in 2023 and 1.3% in 2024. This is in line with the government's forecast.

Its members predict that inflation will come in at 6.6% in 2023 and 3.0% in 2024.

Inflation "will only gradually decline and remain elevated throughout the forecast horizon," the report said, adding that the resulting loss of purchasing power, continued monetary tightening with rising interest rates and the continuing high level of economic uncertainty would dampen business investment.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. bond, equity markets remain tight ahead of FOMC meeting

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the chart of the day.

  • Computing networking pioneer Metcalfe wins top industry prize

    Computing networking pioneer Bob Metcalfe on Wednesday won the industry's most prestigious prize for the invention of the Ethernet, a technology that half a century after its creation remains the foundation of the internet. The Ethernet is the standard connection for everything from servers inside data centers to telecommunications networks. The Association for Computing Machinery credited Metcalfe, 76, with the Ethernet's "invention, standardization, and commercialization" in conferring its 2022 Turing Award, known as the Nobel prize of computing.

  • Italy makes biofuel demand as EU attempts to unblock combustion engine phase-out

    Italy has warned the European Commission that it will only support a solution to unblock the EU's planned phase-out of combustion engine cars by 2035 if it allows the sale of cars running on biofuels to continue after that date. The European Union is racing to save its main policy for cutting car CO2 emissions, after Germany lodged last-minute opposition to the law, which would phase out sales of new combustion engine cars from 2035. Italy and Germany have both demanded that the EU allow sales of new combustion engine cars after 2035 if they run exclusively on carbon neutral e-fuels - which could support manufacturers of combustion engine cars and parts.

  • Futures edge lower on caution ahead of Fed rate decision

    The Fed's two-day monetary policy meeting will end at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday. The expected rate hike of 25 basis points is a turnaround from the steep 50 basis points rate rise anticipated before the recent banking turmoil, triggered by the recent collapse of two regional banks. Markets will also be watching out for a news conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell following the interest rate decision, looking for cues about the central bank's future path in his commentary.

  • ECB to watch bank rates for signs of stress, Lagarde says

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank's interest rate increases are just starting to take effect on the economy but their effect may become stronger as a result of banking turmoil, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday. Investors are pondering whether the ECB will be able to continue raising rates to fight high inflation despite turmoil in the banking sector that has seen two U.S. lenders go under and Swiss giant Credit Suisse need a last-minute rescue. Lagarde said the ECB's actions to raise borrowing costs may be magnified if banks become more risk averse and start demanding higher rates when lending - likely implying the central bank would need to increase its own rates by less.

  • Tencent's annual revenue drops for first time as China crackdown bites

    (Reuters) -Tencent Holdings reported a drop in annual revenue for the first time ever, as China's economic slowdown due to the pandemic and a long-running regulatory crackdown took a toll. Tencent's profit attributable to equity holders fell 16% to 188.24 billion yuan for the year, versus a consensus estimate of 114.19 billion yuan. The results come amid an uncertain business outlook in the world's largest gaming market after two years of crackdown, but sector participants are cautiously optimistic about a recovery as regulators have started granting publishing licences since late last year after a months-long freeze.

  • Tottenham manager candidates express similar concerns as Antonio Conte

    Daniel Levy has difficult questions to answer over the running and direction of Tottenham Hotspur as he attempts to identify a long-term successor to Antonio Conte.

  • First Bitcoin ETF of 2023 Launches as Cryptos Gain

    Bitwise’s new fund begins trading amid tumult in stock and bond markets.

  • LGT Wealth India on Impact of Credit Suisse Crisis on Indian Markets

    Rajesh Cheruvu, MD & CIO at LGT Wealth India, says on "Bloomberg Markets Asia" that he sees minimal impact on Indian markets from the Credit Suisse fallout. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin.

  • Russia’s missile terror has failed, Ukraine’s intel says

    Russia will continue its missile terror against Ukraine, but the aggressor state's tactics have already suffered a defeat, Andriy Yusov, a Ukrainian Defense Intelligence representative, said on Ukrainian national television on March 20.

  • Kanye West-Adidas breakup a 'huge opportunity for Nike: Analyst

    Nike (NKE) stock could benefit from the breakup between Adidas and Kanye West, according to one Wall Street analyst. West and Adidas parted ways in October 2022 after multiple public antisemitic comments by the rapper. This ended Adidas' run with West’s popular Yeezy line, leaving the athletic apparel company with significant excess inventory and a moral dilemma over whether or not to offload Yeezy merchandise. If Adidas opts not to sell the merchandise, the company says it could report a loss of $750 million in 2023. The absence of Yeezy leaves a hole in the market for celebrity tie-ups on trendy merchandise, which Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih argues Nike could take over. Nike’s had similar success already, particularly with its Jordan Brand, which accounted for more than $5 billion in revenue during 2022. Nike shares traded lower after the company reported third quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Above, Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs and Seana Smith discuss Nike's latest earnings report and what's next for Nike for after Adidas severed ties with Kanye West.

  • Senators to hear from Ohio leaders, NTSB, Norfolk Southern CEO after derailment

    The derailment near the rural town of 4,700 people along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border resulted in concerns about air, water and soil quality.

  • Credit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Employees of Credit Suisse Group AG, desperate to learn of the fate of the Swiss bank after days of chaos and confusion, dialed into a hastily arranged call Sunday night after its $3.25 billion government-driven sale to UBS Group AG had been announced.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist

  • Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • UK inflation unexpectedly accelerates

    British inflation unexpectedly accelerated in February, data showed Wednesday, deepening a cost-of-living crisis and pressuring the Bank of England to hike interest rates despite global markets turmoil."But the Bank of England may well want to see hard evidence of that before it stops raising interest rates."

  • This controversial, for-profit college has received $1.6B in GI Bill funds, the most of any school

    An analysis of federal data shared with USA TODAY shows the University of Phoenix is the top recipient of money meant for veterans' education.

  • Trump's unprecedented call for protests is the latest sign of his aim to degrade America's institutions

    Donald Trump asked his supporters to protest what he claimed is his imminent indictment. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, FileIn a social media post on March 18, 2023, former President Donald Trump announced that he would be arrested on March 21 on charges stemming from an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Bragg’s office is probing hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, which were allegedly made to spare candidate Trump embarrassment on the eve of the 2016 pr

  • A string of assassinations in Afghanistan point to ISIS-K resurgence – and US officials warn of possible attacks on American interests in next 6 months

    A suicide attack in early March 2023 killed a Taliban governor in his office and two other victims. Atif Aryan/AFP via Getty Images)Since returning to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have struggled to contain the Islamic State Khorasan province, or ISIS-K – the official Islamic State group affiliate operating in Afghanistan. Now, a fresh wave of assassination attempts on top Taliban officials has rocked multiple regions across the country and prompted fears of the group’s potential to

  • First Republic Shares Inch Higher as Eyes Turn to Rescue Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares rose in early trading as all eyes remained on how talks aimed at shoring up the midsize lender were progressing amid a crisis of confidence.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisThe

  • Meet the youth reframing the news for TikTok, YouTube

    In the suburbs of Madrid, four young women are hard at work creating videos summarising the news that is viewed every day by millions of people on TikTok."We thought if it's hard for us, there must be more people like us too," she told AFP. So the pair joined forces with two other friends to launch an account on TikTok called "ac2ality" in June 2020, just as the popularity of the Chinese short-video sharing app was soaring among young people.