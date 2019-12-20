Germans Aim to Kneecap U.S. Sanctions on Russia

Late on Friday, President Donald Trump is set to sign legislation sanctioning a gas pipeline project that would run from Russia to Germany. The Ukrainian government has worked to stop the project. The German government, meanwhile, opposes the sanctions. In a final series of meetings aiming to stave them off, Berlin officials made statements that frustrated both Ukrainian and U.S. officials, according to five sources with knowledge of the talks.

The Germans have intimated that the U.S. will have a harder time holding together Western sanctions on Russia if it blocks the Nord Stream 2 (NS2) pipeline, according to three of those sources, and they suggest the American action could endanger crucial gas transit talks among Germany, Ukraine, and Russia.

Berlin also says success of those talks is vital to American national security, and that this justifies shielding the project from the sanctions designed to stop it.

One U.S. government official said the Germans “are threatening Ukraine and jeopardizing transatlantic security by holding out the possibility of a gas transit deal in order to extort us into allowing a malign Russian project to continue.”

A German embassy spokesperson said those gas transit talks are nearing “the critical final stage” and Berlin hopes that Trump will waive the sanctions:

“The remaining technical details are currently still being finalized between the two parties,” the spokesperson said. “So the negotiations have now reached the critical final stage. Precisely because we are united in the goal of long-term substantial gas transit through Ukraine, we should not now strain the negotiations through unilateral actions. Rather, we should work together to ensure the future transit of gas through Ukraine. It is therefore crucial that the NS2 sanctions are not imposed before (or after) the trilateral negotiations are successfully concluded and, instead, a national security waiver, as envisaged under the law, is granted.”

The private conversations between German and U.S. officials have covered a maze of often byzantine topics: pipeline construction, gas transit negotiations, and sanctions enforcement. But at the heart of it all is a simple question: What kind of relationship will Western Europe have with Russia?

For Ukraine, it’s existential; Kyiv views completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as an urgent national security threat. Meanwhile, German government officials have pounded the halls of Congress lobbying members to withhold their opposition.

“The Ukrainians see German efforts to undermine Nord Stream 2 sanctions as a direct threat to their defense and national security,” said a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration.

Opponents of the project argue that Russia uses its vast reserves of cheap gas as a vector of malign influence. Among its tactics: shutting off gas of its geopolitical rivals. But efforts to sanction it have been slow moving. And while many members of Congress are loath to oppose in public anything viewed as anti-Kremlin, Sen. Rand Paul has criticized the sanctions as an attack on America’s European allies.

“If we continue down this road––of drawing lines in the sand and treating our friends the same way we treat our adversaries––then we will have no one to blame but ourselves when we find ourselves with fewer friends,” he wrote in a letter that The Daily Beast obtained.

According to two people present for meetings and a third briefed on them, German officials indicated that the new sanctions could constrain their ability to help the U.S. hold together its current sanctions on Russia. The U.S. rolled out those sanctions after Russian military intervention in Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The Germans indicated that they are already struggling to hold together the European Union consensus in support of those sanctions, according to one source who was present for a meeting between American and German officials. They intimated they may not be able to continue to do so if the U.S. blocks the pipeline project.