Germans Need Their Freedom to Speed

A government commission has recommended a speed limit on the autobahns in Germany, the only rich country where a driver doesn't need to watch the speedometer on most of the highways. So the nation is debating what speed restrictions can actually achieve in terms of traffic safety and climate protection, a conversation the rest of the world should tune in to, as well.

Germany actually has speed limits on about 40 percent of its 13,000 kilometers (8,000 miles) of autobahns, where authorities believe road conditions warrant it and where road repairs are taking place. But the other 60 percent are a territory of freedom unlike anything elsewhere. There are no highway speed limits in Afghanistan or Nepal, either, but anyone who’s tried to drive there knows that going fast is somewhere between risky and suicidal. Besides, Germany’s highway network is the fourth biggest in the world, after those of China, the U.S. and Spain.

The absence of speed limits is a gift from two powerful lobbies: the car-owners’ association ADAC, with more than 20 million members, and the German Association of the Automotive Industry, which represents carmakers and has had close ties to every post-World War II German government.

Germans love fast cars. In 2017, 29 percent of cars registered in Germany had a maximum speed of more than 200 kilometers per hour, around 125 miles an hour. The auto industry loves selling them, making higher profit margins on more powerful cars. That explains large increases in the power of new cars since 2001 — 29 percent in the upper-medium price segment and 37 percent for luxury vehicles, higher than for mass market cars, although they’ve become more powerful, too.

German drivers really use their unusual freedom. Sometimes, doing a relaxed 160 kph (100 mph) on a highway, I barely perceive a Porsche zipping by at 200 kph or more. But many motorists stick to the recommended speed, introduced in 1978, of 130 kph (80 mph). A government recommendation carries a lot of weight in Germany, and fuel is expensive and environmental awareness widespread.

The Case for Speed Limits

The German Federal Environmental Agency calculated in 2012 that cutting the speed limit to 120 kph would reduce carbon dioxide emissions from cars on German autobahns by 9 percent, or 3 million tons per year. The German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe, which campaigns for a 120-kph speed limit, puts the CO2 emissions reduction at 5 million tons. The National Platform on the Future of Mobility recommends a 130-kilometer limit for environmental reasons, too.

Carbon dioxide savings from lower speeds are difficult to calculate because they vary depending on engine characteristics, vehicle weight, the distance traveled and additional equipment such as rooftop boxes or even taxi signs. That said, there’s a clear correlation with speed, and slowing traffic would definitely make the air cleaner and contribute to the fight against climate change. Especially in a country struggling to meet its environmental goals, as Germany does, there’s no reason to let people expand the carbon footprint simply because they like pedal-to-the-metal driving.

Environmentalists also argue that making it impossible to drive at 200 kph would stimulate people to buy, and carmakers to produce, less powerful and therefore less fuel-hungry vehicles. Cars are losing their importance as status symbols in Germany, anyway — so why would any sensible consumer want a hot rod that can go, quite uselessly, at twice the legal speed limit?

The other important reason to restrict highway speeds is the potential impact on safety. A recent Swedish study showed that cutting the speed limit from 90 kph to 80 kph on country roads saved about 14 lives per year in Sweden, while increasing the speed limit on motorways increased the number of serious injuries. Another 2018 paper, focusing on speed-limit increases in Canada, also showed a trend toward more accidents.

In Germany, speeding is the most widespread factor in traffic deaths. The German police labor union supports the idea of a general speed limit, maintaining that no one can really control a car doing 200 kph if a dangerous situation arises. One could argue that road deaths are going down in Germany despite the absence of a nationwide speed limit — they decreased 13 percent between 2010 and 2017 — but that’s below the average improvement throughout the European Union.