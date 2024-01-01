Germans see no end to war in Ukraine in 2024 – poll

The vast majority of Germans do not expect Russia's war against Ukraine to end in 2024.

Source: results of a survey held by the YouGov sociological institute at the request of the dpa news agency, as reported by European Pravda, citing DW

Details: As many as 70% of Germans believe it is unlikely that the war in Ukraine will end by the end of 2024.

Only 15% of respondents share the opposite opinion.

Germans are somewhat more hopeful that the conflict in Gaza will end, although the majority (52%) do not expect it to end in 2024. Some 32% think peace is likely, while 16% are unsure.

The survey was conducted online on 15-19 December among 2,092 respondents. It is considered representative of German adults.

Background: Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Germany should be prepared to increase its support for Ukraine amid weakening support from others.

Support UP or become our patron!