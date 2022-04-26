Germantown Fire Chief John Solberg heading to Collierville as town's new fire chief

Dima Amro, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·2 min read

Collierville has appointed John Selberg, current Germantown fire chief, as the town's new fire chief.

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday unanimously approved Selberg's appointment after current Fire Chief Buddy Billings announced his retirement earlier in the year.

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed John Selberg as fire chief April 25, 2022. He has served as Germantown fire chief since August 2011 and will begin in Collierville July 1.
The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed John Selberg as fire chief April 25, 2022. He has served as Germantown fire chief since August 2011 and will begin in Collierville July 1.

Billings, 62, has served as Collierville's fire chief for six years but worked for the department for more than 40 years. He plans to retire to his Fayette County farm with his wife to help raise their horses, cows and mules.

Selberg will begin July 1.

"We are very proud and very excited to make this appointment," Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner said.

COLLIERVILLE NEWS: Will Collierville petition state to change Confederate marker in Town Square? Maybe

COLLIERVILLE DEVELOPMENT: What's planned for The Grove at Clara's Ridge?

Town Administrator James Lewellen presented Selberg's appointment to the board and reminisced on their history in college together when they didn't understand, or know how to pronounce, certain vocabulary in their classes.

"Throughout the years, John has supported the Town of Collierville anytime that we've asked for it or needed his help," Lewellen said. "The only thing that might drown out or overshadow his achievements and his accolades is his character and his reputation as a great person."

Selberg has served as Germantown fire chief since August 2011, but began his career with the Germantown Fire Department in 1980 as a firefighter. He climbed the ranks in the department from fire lieutenant to battalion chief to fire marshal and to assistant fire chief in 1990.

He also served as a task force leader for Tennessee Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One and responded to the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I really appreciate your vote of confidence in this opportunity to work alongside the men and women of the Collierville Fire Department," Selberg said. "We've got some interesting opportunities ahead, particularly with the ambulance service, and I look forward to basically taking this department and continuing to turn it into a premier fire department in this area."

Collierville plans to operate its own ambulance service beginning in the summer, which Selberg expects to help operate.

COLLIERVILLE BUSINESS: Hotworx headed to Collierville with its first Black franchisee in Memphis area

COLLIERVILLE RESTAURANTS: Guthrie’s to bring its famous 'golden fried' chicken fingers to Collierville

Selberg oversaw years of work in Germantown including beginning the city's own ambulance service, constructing a new fire station on Forest Hill Irene Road and combating COVID-19 with the joint testing and vaccination site at Germantown Baptist Church.

"Over a 40+ (year) tenure with GFD his leadership modernized our department, created our own ambulance/EMS service and brought our community to the coveted ISO-1 rating, a rating achieved by fewer than 1% of all U.S. fire departments," Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said. "Any community or department in America should consider itself fortunate to have John as their leader."

Unlike Collierville's appointment system, Germantown relies on succession planning and the city's new fire chief will be "evaluated in due course," Palazzolo said.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Germantown Fire Chief John Selberg appointed as Collierville chief

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Locals React to Elon Musk Purchasing Twitter for $44 Billion

    Kenny Choi reports on mixed reaction people were having to Elon Musk taking Twitter private with purchase of social media platform (4-25-2022)

  • New developments in Elon Musk’s possible Twitter takeover

    The New York Times reports that Twitter’s board negotiated with Musk on buying the company late into the night. The platform may ​decide by Thursday when they report on earnings.

  • Elon Musk Just Made Himself Too Big to Regulate

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs a public company, Twitter, like Tesla, has shareholders whose interests are under the protection of the Securities and Exchange Commission—the same agency that has taken Elon Musk to the woodshed many times over the last several years for potential harms caused to Tesla shareholders.But private companies—like the one Musk is about to make of Twitter—don’t have that kind of protection. They’re run at the pleasure of their owners.And fe

  • One-third of F-35s could be delivered before operational testing is complete

    Much of the increase in costs of the F-35's Block 4 modernization effort was because the Technology Refresh 3 effort has proven to be more complicated than expected, GAO said.

  • Aztec woman accused of child abuse, allegedly restrained kids with zip ties

    The woman is accused of shooting the children with a splatter ball gun and making them stand against a wall when they wake up until they go to bed.

  • Why birtherism won't go away

    Why birtherism won't go away

  • ‘Be like Mike’: Tribute paid to the late Miami-Dade Beacon Council CEO Michael A. Finney

    Friends and family members of Michael A. Finney, former CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council, gathered Monday to pay him tribute at Miami Dade College’s downtown campus.

  • 'A critical moment:' expert weighs in on Twitter-Musk deal

    STORY: Angelo Carusone, president of media watchdog group Media Matters for America, said this was a "critical moment" for Twitter."If he buys Twitter without any conditions, what's going to happen is Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, other extremists, not just in the United States, but in the world, will be will have their accounts restored, and the rules that prevented them from doing certain kinds of extremism and disinformation on Twitter's platform will be eliminated so that they will have free reign," said Carusone.Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer.Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price.The deal ends Twitter's run as a public company since its 2013 initial public offering.Twitter's shares were up about 6% following the news.Earlier, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives welcomed reports that Twitter was poised to agree to a sale to Elon Musk and called on the Tesla chief executive to return former President Donald Trump to Twitter.

  • SBU reveals Russian invaders chatting about ‘hell’ in Chornobaivka

    The SBU security service of Ukraine on April 24 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his friend, in which he complains that Ukrainian defenders have staged a "real hell" for the Russians.

  • Michael Cohen Explodes After Trump's Latest Boast About His Intelligence

    Trump again bragged of passing an intelligence test. It was actually a test to detect cognitive impairment.

  • DeSantis Signals More Disney Action After ‘First Step’

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested he may take more action to limit Walt Disney Co.’s ability to run its own affairs in the state.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’DeSantis last week sig

  • Donald Trump's longtime appraisers, Cushman & Wakefield, ordered to obey NY AG Letitia James' subpoenas

    In a second victory for NY AG Letitia James, the appraisal giant was ordered to comply with her Trump-probe subpoenas by the same judge who just held Trump in contempt.

  • Russian Spies Hilariously Screw Up Putin’s ‘Assassination Plot’ Claim

    YouTubeDuring a Monday meeting at Moscow’s Prosecutor General’s Office, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a shocking accusation, announcing the arrest of several accused assassins who were allegedly planning to kill prominent Russian state TV journalist and ardent Putin loyalist Vladimir Solovyov.“This morning, organs of the FSB halted the activities of a terrorist group that was planning an attack and a murder of a prominent Russian TV journalist,” Putin stated, claiming that the plot was o

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Texted Mark Meadows About How Trumpers Had ‘No Other Choice’ But to Attack Capitol

    The conspiracy theorist from Georgia texted regularly with the White House chief of staff about overturning the 2020 election, including by instituting martial law

  • DeSantis’ trifecta: Canceling Disney’s district, masks mandate on planes, and half of Florida’s Black congressional delegation

    It’s Monday, April 25, and this week political dominoes will start to fall as politicians start lining up for down-ballot races because of the now-enacted congressional map.

  • ‘Yes Sir’: Sean Hannity Took Direct Orders From Mark Meadows on Election Coverage

    Text messages obtained by the Jan. 6 committee and published by CNN on Monday reveal the extent to which the Fox News host was a tool of the Trump administration

  • Putin is no longer interested in negotiating with Ukraine and just wants to seize as much territory as possible instead, report says

    Vladimir Putin initially believed in a peace deal with Ukraine but has since changed his mind, people close to him told the Financial Times.

  • Trump Must Pay $10K a Day for Refusing to Turn Over Evidence

    Scott Olson/GettyFormer President Donald Trump must pay a $10,000 fine every day until he turns over evidence to New York’s attorney general, after a state judge on Monday ran out of patience with Trump’s persistent refusal to abide by the law.New York Judge Arthur F. Engoron has overseen the AG’s nearly two-year battle to squeeze evidence out of the Trump Organization in the state office’s ongoing investigation into alleged bank fraud at the company. The judge issued his order in court this mor

  • Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Ivanka Trump’s Coup Texts

    NBCThere has been a lot of talk this week about the new trove of text messages to and from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, but there was one in particular that stood out to Seth Meyers.Two days after her father lost the 2020 election, Ivanka Trump texted a group of his closest advisers, “You are all WARRIORS of epic proportions! Keep the faith and the fight!”“She’s trying to overturn the results of an election with the tone of a Peloton instruction,” the Late Night host joked Mon

  • What Trump Republicans want will bring misery for middle-class and others

    The tax-cutting, small government agenda of radical Trump Republicans will destroy the safety net of many n legitimate need. | Opinion