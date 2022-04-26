Germantown Fire Chief John Solberg heading to Collierville as town's new fire chief

Collierville has appointed John Selberg, current Germantown fire chief, as the town's new fire chief.

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday unanimously approved Selberg's appointment after current Fire Chief Buddy Billings announced his retirement earlier in the year.

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed John Selberg as fire chief April 25, 2022. He has served as Germantown fire chief since August 2011 and will begin in Collierville July 1.

Billings, 62, has served as Collierville's fire chief for six years but worked for the department for more than 40 years. He plans to retire to his Fayette County farm with his wife to help raise their horses, cows and mules.

Selberg will begin July 1.

"We are very proud and very excited to make this appointment," Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner said.

Town Administrator James Lewellen presented Selberg's appointment to the board and reminisced on their history in college together when they didn't understand, or know how to pronounce, certain vocabulary in their classes.

"Throughout the years, John has supported the Town of Collierville anytime that we've asked for it or needed his help," Lewellen said. "The only thing that might drown out or overshadow his achievements and his accolades is his character and his reputation as a great person."

Selberg has served as Germantown fire chief since August 2011, but began his career with the Germantown Fire Department in 1980 as a firefighter. He climbed the ranks in the department from fire lieutenant to battalion chief to fire marshal and to assistant fire chief in 1990.

He also served as a task force leader for Tennessee Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One and responded to the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I really appreciate your vote of confidence in this opportunity to work alongside the men and women of the Collierville Fire Department," Selberg said. "We've got some interesting opportunities ahead, particularly with the ambulance service, and I look forward to basically taking this department and continuing to turn it into a premier fire department in this area."

Collierville plans to operate its own ambulance service beginning in the summer, which Selberg expects to help operate.

Selberg oversaw years of work in Germantown including beginning the city's own ambulance service, constructing a new fire station on Forest Hill Irene Road and combating COVID-19 with the joint testing and vaccination site at Germantown Baptist Church.

"Over a 40+ (year) tenure with GFD his leadership modernized our department, created our own ambulance/EMS service and brought our community to the coveted ISO-1 rating, a rating achieved by fewer than 1% of all U.S. fire departments," Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said. "Any community or department in America should consider itself fortunate to have John as their leader."

Unlike Collierville's appointment system, Germantown relies on succession planning and the city's new fire chief will be "evaluated in due course," Palazzolo said.

