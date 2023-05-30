Germantown man accused of giving girl drugs, sexually assaulting her gets 2 years in prison

May 30—A Germantown man was sentenced last week to two years in prison for giving drugs to a juvenile and sexually assaulting her.

Ryan D. Combs, 38, waived his right to a jury trial and was convicted by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Timothy O'Connell of four counts of sexual battery and three counts of corrupting another with drugs. He was acquitted of a fourth count of corrupting another with drugs and having weapons while under disability, according to a sentencing document filed May 1.

As part of his sentence, O'Connell also designated Combs a Tier III sex offender. Once he is released from prison, he will be required to register his address every 90 days for life.

Germantown police responded Aug. 6, 2021, to Dayton Children's Hospital on a report of sexual assault involving a minor.

During an interview with police, a teen girl said Combs gives her marijuana and they smoke together at least three times a day, read an affidavit. She also said Combs sexually assaulted her multiple times between Jan. 30 and Aug. 5, 2021, according to court documents. The assaults reportedly included inappropriate touching and sex acts.

The charges against Combs were filed Jan. 21, 2022, in Miamisburg Municipal Court, and he was arrested Jan. 24 on a warrant by Germantown police. He was indicted in February 2022 by a Montgomery County grand jury.