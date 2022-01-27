Germantown man accused of giving juvenile drugs, sexually assaulting her

Jan. 27—A Germantown man is is accused of giving drugs to a juvenile and sexually assaulting her.

Ryan Daniel Combs, 37, was arraigned Wednesday in Miamisburg Municipal Court for four counts each of sexual battery and corrupting another with drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Germantown police responded on Aug. 6 to Dayton Children's Hospital on a report of sexual assault involving a minor.

During an interview with police, the girl said Combs gives her marijuana and they smoke together at least three times a day, read an affidavit. She also said Combs sexually assaulted her multiple times between Jan. 30 and Aug. 5, 2021, according to court documents. The assaults reportedly included inappropriate touching and sex acts.

The charges against Combs were filed Jan. 21, and he was arrested Monday on a warrant by Germantown police.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Combs is next scheduled to appear Feb. 3 in court for a preliminary hearing. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.