Germantown man accused of stabbing neighbor in back

May 10—A Germantown man indicted Wednesday is accused of shoving his way into a neighbor's apartment late last month and stabbing him in the back during a struggle.

Daniel Ray Watts II, 24, was issued a summons to appear for his May 25 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Germantown police responded at 2:30 a.m. April 30 to an apartment building at 907 W. Market St. on a report of a stabbing.

Detectives interviewed the stabbing victim at a local hospital, where he said he was alone watching a movie when Watts came over asking for help because a friend drank too much and got sick. The man said he was not going to help and told Watts to leave, which he did following an argument, according to an affidavit filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

A short time later he said Watts knocked at the door and then shoved him, barged into the apartment and began striking him, the document stated.

The man said "he remembered being hit in his back and feeling a sharp pain and then feeling blood coming from it and realizing that he had been stabbed," the affidavit read.

Watts told detectives that the first time he was in the victim's apartment that the man began punching him for an unknown reason and that he was stabbed in the leg, the document said.

"Daniel stated that he then went to his apartment, grabbed a knife from his kitchen, went back downstairs to (the other man's) apartment and attacked and stabbed (him) in the back," the affidavit stated.

Watts also was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was then booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where he since been released on $35,000 bail. He is on electronic home monitoring and has been ordered to have no contact with the other man, court records show.