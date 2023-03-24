A Germantown man has been arrested and faces child abuse and neglect charges, after a four-month-old was found dead at a home.

According to officials, officers from the Germantown Police Department were called to a home on Pine Valley Lane Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, just before noon, they discovered the four-month-old child "was not breathing and CPR was currently in progress." The baby was taken to Germantown Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead just before 12:30 p.m..

"Preliminary findings indicate that the child sustained injuries consistent with abuse and neglect," according to a statement from Jessica Comas, the City of Germantown's communications manager.

Since then, GPD detectives arrested David Taylor, 22, and charged him with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect. He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

The affidavit attached to the statement was redacted, with Comas citing the active investigation.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Germantown man facing child abuse charges after four-month-old found dead