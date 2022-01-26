Germantown man jailed in sexual battery case

Jan. 26—Bond is $100,000 for a Germantown man jailed in a sexual assault case.

Ryan Daniel Combs, 37, is charged with four counts each of sexual battery and corrupting another with drugs and one count of having weapons while under disability in Miamisburg Municipal Court.

The charges against Combs were filed Jan. 21, and he was arrested Monday on a warrant by Germantown police.

The incidents were alleged to have happened between Jan. 30 and Aug. 5, 2021, according to court records.

Combs is next scheduled to appear Feb. 3 in court. He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.