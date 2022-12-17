Germantown man's sentencing for sex abuse of a minor postponed

Dec. 17—The sentencing for a Germantown man who sexually abused a minor was postponed Friday since he was not transported to the courthouse, a spokesman said.

It was not clear why the man was not transported to the courthouse, the spokesman said.

Brock Penman-Garcia, of Germantown, pleaded guilty to one count of sex abuse of a minor in June, court records show.

Penman-Garcia's attorney, Marc Ward, did not respond for a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Frederick County State's Attorney's Office spokesman Will Cockey wrote in an email Friday that Penman-Garcia's new sentencing date is scheduled to be set in 60 days.

According to charging documents, Penman-Garcia sexually abused a girl sometime between May 2020 and August of that year.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel