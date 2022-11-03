Germantown Police, paramedics responding to scene on Lovers Lane

GERMANTOWN — Germantown Police and paramedics were called to the W13800 block of Lovers Lane on Thursday afternoon.

Police would not confirm any information about what prompted the call, but there was a significant law enforcement presence on Lovers Lane.

Authorities were dispatched to the area around 2:25 p.m.

Numerous law enforcement vehicles, including a Washington County Sheriff's Office armored vehicle and a large sheriff's office command truck, were seen responding to the scene.

Lovers Lane was blocked by law enforcement vehicles as officers investigated at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

