Germantown school board chair Griffith re-elected, newcomer Chatham wins Position 2 seat

Laura Testino, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·1 min read
Germantown re-elected Angela Griffith, the current chair of the school board, and voted to bring newcomer Daniel Chatham, a pediatrician, to Position 2.

Griffith and Chatham will join the five-member Germantown school board.

School board races in Shelby County remain non-partisan.

Board position 2

Chatham won the Position 2 seat, receiving 69% of the vote.

Chatham will replace board member Betsy Landers, who was appointed to the seat in 2016 and elected in 2018. She recently served as a parliamentarian for the board.

Candidates and vote percentages are below, with the board member-elect in bold. The tallies reflect early voting totals and 8 of 8 precincts on Election Day:

  • Daniel Chatham, a pediatrician who campaigned on parent voice: 69%, 10,413 votes

  • Jeffrey Chipman, a teacher who campaigned on teacher voice and classroom inclusivity: 31%, 4,741 votes

Board position 4

Griffith, current chair of the Germantown board, retained her Position 4 seat, receiving 55% of the vote.

Candidates and vote percentages are below, with the board member-elect in bold. The tallies reflect early voting totals and 8 of 8 precincts on Election Day:

  • Angela Rickman Griffith, incumbent and current board chair who campaigned on a platform highlighting her improvements to the board's relationship to the community: 55%, 8,695 votes

  • Carrie Schween, a local Moms for Liberty member who campaigned on parent voice and against perceived issues with social emotional learning: 45%, 7,081 votes

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

