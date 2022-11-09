Germantown school board chair Griffith re-elected, newcomer Chatham wins Position 2 seat
Germantown re-elected Angela Griffith, the current chair of the school board, and voted to bring newcomer Daniel Chatham, a pediatrician, to Position 2.
Griffith and Chatham will join the five-member Germantown school board.
School board races in Shelby County remain non-partisan.
Board position 2
Chatham won the Position 2 seat, receiving 69% of the vote.
Chatham will replace board member Betsy Landers, who was appointed to the seat in 2016 and elected in 2018. She recently served as a parliamentarian for the board.
Candidates and vote percentages are below, with the board member-elect in bold. The tallies reflect early voting totals and 8 of 8 precincts on Election Day:
Daniel Chatham, a pediatrician who campaigned on parent voice: 69%, 10,413 votes
Jeffrey Chipman, a teacher who campaigned on teacher voice and classroom inclusivity: 31%, 4,741 votes
Board position 4
Griffith, current chair of the Germantown board, retained her Position 4 seat, receiving 55% of the vote.
Candidates and vote percentages are below, with the board member-elect in bold. The tallies reflect early voting totals and 8 of 8 precincts on Election Day:
Angela Rickman Griffith, incumbent and current board chair who campaigned on a platform highlighting her improvements to the board's relationship to the community: 55%, 8,695 votes
Carrie Schween, a local Moms for Liberty member who campaigned on parent voice and against perceived issues with social emotional learning: 45%, 7,081 votes
Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino
This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Germantown school board: Griffith, Chatham win election