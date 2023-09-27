Germantown traffic stop, Milwaukee man caught with pants down

GERMANTOWN, Wis. - A Germantown traffic stop led to a Milwaukee man's arrest after he got caught with his pants down. He was pulled over, and deputies say he tried to run when a wardrobe malfunction stopped him in his tracks.

Along County Line Road west of Falls Parkway, the routine traffic stop took a turn.

"Deputy was on routine patrol kind of doing what the community expects him to be doing, which is proactive law enforcement," said Sheriff Martin Schulteis.

The deputy pulled over a Mazda Q for a suspended registration when suspicion grew.

Adrienne Jones, Zashanay Foreman

A deputy parked behind the car said he saw movement through the back window and watched as the driver and passenger switched seats.

"You’re going to be very inquisitive of why that’s occurring, maybe suspicious and maybe a little nervous of what’s going on," said Sheriff Schulteis.

Sheriff Schulteis said Zashanay Foreman, 19, moved to the driver's seat and Adrienne Jones, 35, was on the passenger's side. When the deputy asked for his name, he gave a fake one.

"It was just a name that he apparently had memorized with just a Social Security number, name, address, date of birth," said Sheriff Schulteis.

When investigators tried to arrest Jones for giving false information, the sheriff said he tried to run but didn't make it very far.

"I guess I’ll call it a wardrobe malfunction," said Sheriff Schulteis. "His pants were literally falling down and tripped over himself fairly soon after he ran away."

The sheriff said Jones' pants got caught, sending the Milwaukee man to the ground. He hit his head on the curb.

"The officers were then trying to take him into custody, and he was continuing to resist arrest," said Sheriff Schulteis.

Sheriff Martin Schulteis

He was eventually arrested and faces multiple charges.

The sheriff said Jones had warrants for his arrest, including a felony drug charge. He was charged with resisting and obstructing an officer in this latest case.