Germany to allocate EUR 3 million for green industry recovery in Ukraine

Germany

The Industrial Capacity Development, Policies and Diagnostics for Ukraine’s Green Recovery project aims to provide industrial research and diagnostics, as well as recommendations for improvement and planning. It covers energy efficiency, circular economy, green energy, improving quality standards, and other related fields.

"Ukraine is grateful to Germany for the EUR 3 million contribution for the UNIDO project. We must start to rebuild now, without waiting for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine to end,” said Yevhen Tsymbaliuk, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna.

