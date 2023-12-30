Germany to allocate over €24 million to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure

The German KfW Development Bank will provide over €24 million for the restoration and improvement of the resilience of energy infrastructure in regions of Ukraine.

Source: Embassy of Germany in Ukraine on Twitter (X).

Quote: "Germany continues to support the restoration and strengthening of energy infrastructure in Ukrainian regions affected by Russian attacks.

Yesterday, Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, and KfW signed a loan agreement for €24 million and a grant agreement for €0.5 million to finance the project," the message reads.

It became known in December that the German government allocated another €88.5 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine under the European Energy Community.

Thus, Germany's total contribution to the Energy Support Fund amounted to €218 million. Berlin remains its largest donor, having collected about €400 million since February 2022.

The European Energy Community organises tenders to purchase goods and controls the use of these funds.

Background:

Earlier, the federal government of Germany started the implementation of another aid package to Ukraine for €6.1 million, which includes generators, heaters and tents.

