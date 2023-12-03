Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Dec. 2, with an official statement on the German Federal Government’s website listing the weapons, systems and vehicles to be provided.

The new aid package includes:

· 250 sets of tools with explosive materials

· 25 laser rangefinders

· 3,840 artillery shells with a caliber of 155 mm

· 2 vehicles for border guards

· 1 mobile antenna-head system

· 5 systems for detecting drones

· Four 8×8 HX81 trucks and four semi-trailers

· 8 Zetros model trucks

· 3 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles)

· 15 high-precision HLR 338 rifles with a stock of 60,000 rounds

· 229,800 shells of caliber 155 mm

· 725 laser rangefinders

· 435 high-precision HLR 338 rifles with 9.9 m cartridges.

The German Ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Eger, previously announced that Ukraine would receive two additional IRIS-T systems to protect against Russian attacks in the winter of 2023/2024, bringing the total to five by year-end.

Germany plans to double its military aid to Ukraine in 2024, increasing the allocation from 4 billion euros to 8 billion ($4-8 billion), Germany’s Bild newspaper reported on Nov. 11, citing sources in the German Ministry of Defense.

In response, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius described the planned increase in support as “a strong signal for Ukraine.”

