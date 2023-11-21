Germany announces new military aid package with IRIS-T air defence systems

Germany has promised Ukraine another €1.3 billion military aid package, which includes, among other things, four additional IRIS-T-SLM air defence systems, as well as 20,000 155-mm artillery rounds and anti-tank weapons.

Source: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Kyiv at a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov, reported by European Pravda with reference to Tagesschau

Details: "This is the fifth such package since last winter. And I am sure that it will help you in your fight against Russian aggression," Pistorius said, as quoted by Suspilne.

It is worth noting that this is the third tranche of IRIS-T air defence systems that Germany has promised to supply to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war. Three of the systems from the first tranche have already been delivered, and the fourth is due to arrive this winter. The second tranche of four systems is scheduled for 2024, and the third for 2025.

When asked about the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine, Pistorius said that "there is no new information on Taurus".

Background:

The German Defence Minister arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday morning for an unannounced visit.

Prior to that, Pistorius confirmed media reports that Germany would double its military aid to Kyiv in 2024 to €8 billion.

