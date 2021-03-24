Germany apologizes and drops plans for strict Easter COVID lockdown

Ivana Saric
·2 min read
Germany will no longer implement a stricter shutdown over the Easter holiday period on April 1-5, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday, calling the plan a mistake and apologizing to citizens, reports AP.

Why it matters: This is a speedy reversal of a portion of a plan announced Tuesday to extend COVID-19 restrictions in Germany another month, with a tightening of measures over Easter.

  • The new restrictions faced public criticism due to the lack of public discussion preceding it and the breadth of logistical details that remain unanswered about it, per AP.

Details: Merkel announced the change in plans after an impromptu call Wednesday with the governors of Germany's 16 states, which had helped concoct the original plan to extend the current lockdown until April 18 with an extra tightening of measures during the Easter holiday.

What they're saying: “The idea of an Easter shutdown was drawn up with the best intentions, because we must urgently manage to slow and reverse the third wave of the pandemic,” Merkel said. “However, the idea ... was a mistake."

  • "[O]f course I know that this whole matter triggers more uncertainty — I regret that deeply and I apologize to all citizens,” she said.

The big picture: Just last week German Health Minister Jens Spahn warned that coronavirus cases in the country were rising at an "exponential rate," and that Germany does not have enough vaccine doses to avoid a third wave of the virus.

  • The weekend saw anti-lockdown protests in several cities in Germany, with 20,000 people filling the streets of the city of Kassel.

    Exclusive: Children in line for Covid vaccines from August EU could cut jab exports to countries with high vaccination rates Italian authorities raid factory amid false fears AZ doses being hidden for UK Dr Jenny Harries chosen to lead new pandemic-busting agency 'Worst yet to come' for some countries as deaths rise again globally Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The European Union has urged member states to consider if vaccine exports are "justified", as the bloc unveiled tighter restrictions on shipping Covid-19 jabs beyond its borders. Speaking at a press conference from Brussels Valdis Dombrovskis, the executive vice-president of the European Commission, said current guidelines on exporting vaccines have been updated to include the principles of "reciprocity" and "proportionality". EU states should therefore consider whether a destination country restricts its own exports of vaccines and if the "conditions prevailing" - including the epidemiological situation, vaccination rates and access to jabs - mean exports are "justified". The change comes amid growing criticism for the bloc's stuttering immunisation drive, and increasingly strained relations with Britain. The EU says it has exported 10 million jabs to the UK, but received none in return. "While our member states are facing the third wave of the pandemic and not every company is delivering on its contract, the EU is the only major OECD producer that continues to export vaccines at large scale to dozens of countries," Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission President, told the press conference. "But open roads should run in both directions. This is why the European Commission will introduce the principles of reciprocity and proportionality into the EU's existing authorisation mechanism." Follow the latest updates below.