Germany apologizes for leopard jibe that upset some Africans

1
GERALD IMRAY
·2 min read

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Germany apologized on Thursday for using a leopard emoji in a jibe at Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Twitter that ended up offending some Africans.

The German foreign ministry poked fun at Russia's top diplomat during his tour of Africa when it tweeted that he wasn't there looking for leopards, but using the trip to try and justify Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The tweet, and the leopard emoji the foreign ministry used on its official account, played off Germany's decision to send some of its advanced Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help its military fight off Russian forces.

But an African Union official took offense at what she said was the continent being portrayed as only about wild animals. Ebba Kalondo, the spokeswoman for AU Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, tweeted back to the German government account questioning if Africa, its people and its wildlife was “just a joke to you?”

“Foreign policy is not a joke nor should it be used to score cheap geopolitical points by illustrating an entire Continent with colonial tropes,” Kalondo wrote in a follow-up tweet.

The German foreign ministry apologized and said that the tweet wasn't meant to offend, but rather “to call out the lies that Russia uses to justify its imperialist war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Lavrov has visited South Africa, Eswatini, Angola and Eritrea this week, where he has repeated his claims that the United States and its Western allies are using Ukraine as a tool in a “hybrid war” against Russia.

Many African nations still hold historical ties with Moscow. South Africa was one of several to abstain from a U.N. vote last year condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Eritrea voted against the resolution alongside Russia, Belarus, North Korea and Syria.

Recommended Stories

  • At least one dead in Spanish church machete attack

    STORY: A machete-wielding man attacked several people at two churches in southern Spain on Wednesday.At least one person was killed in the attack which took place in the port city of Algeciras.Clergymen at two different churches, about 1,000 feet from each other, were targeted.The man who was killed was Diego Valencia, a sacristan at the Nuestra Senora de La Palma church.Spanish authorities said they were investigating what they called a possible "terrorist" incident.Police said the attacker had been arrested, and a police source shared footage of a man in a hooded jumper and handcuffs being walked through a police station.Police have not released details of his name or nationality. Local media said he was a 25-year-old Moroccan.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his condolences to the victims, while the secretary general of Spain's Episcopal Conference, Francisco Garcia, spoke of his "great pain" on hearing the news.

  • Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson reveals he had to take random drug test

    #Chiefs rookie CB Jaylen Watson revealed he got a random NFL drug test after his AFC divisional-round performance.

  • EXPLAINER: How will we know if the U.S. is in recession?

    The second consecutive quarter of economic growth that the government reported Thursday underscored that the nation isn't in a recession despite high inflation and the Federal Reserve's fastest pace of interest rate hikes in four decades. The solid growth in the October-December quarter will do little to alter the widespread view of economists that a recession is very likely sometime this year. Increased borrowing rates and still-high inflation are expected to steadily weaken consumer and business spending.

  • U.S. durable-goods orders jump 5.6% — but it’s not as good as it looks

    Orders for manufactured goods jumped 5.6% in December because of a flush of new contracts for Boeing passenger planes, but business investment was weak again in another sign of a corroding U.S. economy.

  • Japan launches intel satellite to watch N. Korea, disasters

    Japan successfully launched a rocket Thursday carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea and improve natural disaster response. The H2A rocket, launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., successfully lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan, carrying the IGS-Radar 7 reconnaissance satellite as part of Tokyo’s effort to build up its military capability, citing growing threats in the East Asia. The satellite later successfully entered its planned orbit, Mitsubishi Heavy said.

  • Russia plays down West's move on tanks, attacks Ukraine anew

    From Washington to Berlin to Kyiv, a Western decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine was hailed enthusiastically. Moscow first shrugged it off — and later launched a new barrage of attacks. The Kremlin has previously warned that such tank deliveries would be a dangerous escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, and it has strongly denounced the watershed move by Germany and the United States to send the heavy weaponry to its foe.

  • Putin Lackeys Lose Their Minds Over Ukraine Getting Battle Tanks

    GettyIt didn’t take long for Russian officials to start foaming at the mouth and ranting about global conspiracies after Germany agreed to deliver its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday.After weeks of resistance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that, along with allies, the country would provide 88 of the battle tanks to Ukraine, effectively giving Kyiv more firepower to launch new offensives. The Biden administration was also expected to announce a deal to send 30 M1 Abrams t

  • Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?

    On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...

  • Experts explain why California is still rife with gun violence despite some of the most stringent gun laws in the country

    California has some of the most stringent gun laws in the country -- many of which were enacted in response to several of the violent mass shootings in recent years. On Monday, at least seven people were killed in Half Moon Bay, California, just south of San Francisco, after a suspect open fired on two farms in the rural town, according to officials. Hours after the shooting in Half Moon Bay, one person died and seven were injured in Oakland, just east of San Francisco, across the San Francisco Bay.

  • German tanks in Ukraine: A 'breakthrough' or 'an act of grave stupidity'?

    Germany and the U.S. seem poised to send modern tanks to Ukraine. What will this mean for the war's trajectory?

  • George Conway Explains Why Donald Trump’s Classified Docs Scandal Is ‘Like The Shoe Bomber’

    The conservative attorney pointed out the "huge difference" between the Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Joe Biden discoveries of sensitive materials.

  • Conservative CNN Pundit Fears Trump Weaponizing One Thing For 2024

    S.E. Cupp explained why it may spell “very bad news” for the GOP.

  • Satellite images hint at scale of Russian mercenary group's losses in Ukraine

    The number of graves at a cemetery used by Russia's notorious mercenary Wagner Group has dramatically grown over the last two months, satellite images show.

  • Russia slams German tank decision as escalation of conflict, betrayal of history

    Russia reacted with fury on Wednesday to Germany's decision to approve the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, saying Berlin was abandoning its "historical responsibility to Russia" arising from Nazi crimes in World War Two. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a Telegram post that the move was confirmation of Germany's involvement in "a war planned in advance" against Russia. The Russian embassy in Berlin said the decision - which paves the way for other NATO members also to send German-made tanks - would escalate the 11-month conflict in Ukraine, which Moscow casts increasingly as a perilous face-off between Russia and the U.S.-led alliance.

  • OMG. Trump Has Started Texting.

    One of former President Donald Trump’s most consistent personal traits — one that his advisers say has helped keep him out of even worse legal jeopardy — has been his refusal to communicate by text or email. Until now. Trump, 76, who is heading into his third presidential campaign and is still under scrutiny by investigators on multiple fronts, has at last become a texter, according to three people with knowledge of his new habit. His messages have recently shown up in the phones of surprised re

  • Sweden not sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine yet, but open to transfer Stridsvagn 122

    Sweden is not yet ready to transfer any of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but does not rule out the future supply of Swedish-made Stridsvagn 122 tanks, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson told Swedish daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet on Jan. 25.

  • The private angst over Donald Trump’s racist attacks on Elaine Chao goes public

    His rhetoric “says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans.”

  • Mehdi Hasan Twists Ted Cruz With An 'Extra Greasy' Burn Over Docs Controversies

    Cruz declared it’s “still early” to offer a take on the discovery of documents at Pence’s home.

  • McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'

    Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.

  • Trump declares himself the winner of his own club championship - in the Trumpiest way ever

    Trump announced on his social media platform that he won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.